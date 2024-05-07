Helicopter helps dry field for high school softball team’s playoff game

The Chesterfield High School Lady Rams needed a dry field to start a playoff game Monday evening, and they ended up getting some help from above.

Rainstorms soaked the field and threatened to postpone Chesterfield’s game against Edisto on Monday. So a community member in the stands took the matter into their own hands and called in a helicopter to help blow dry the playing field.

A Robinson R44 descended and hovered from the outfield towards the infield, with the downward pressure from the rotors providing more of a blast than your typical blower. See the video below:

Channel 9 spoke with Chesterfield High School’s athletic department, which confirmed that the helicopter showed up to help. The school wasn’t involved with the helicopter, and officials at the game were “taken by surprise” when it arrived.

The Lady Rams won their game against Edisto, and their playoff journey continues Wednesday against Ocean Side.

According to flight records, the helicopter is registered to JA Aviation Services, and it’s primarily used for agriculture and pest control when it’s not doing softball field maintenance.

