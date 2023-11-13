Helen George's ex breaks silence after Call the Midwife star is pictured leaving on-screen husband Olly Rix's home

Jack Ashton and Helen George at the BAFTA Gala Dinner in 2017 (Shutterstock)

Helen George's ex boyfriend Jack Ashton has taken to social media to share a sweet video of their youngest daughter Lark.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor - who played Rev. Tom Hereward in Call the Midwife - revealed how he was teaching the importance of the red poppy during a grocery shop on Remembrance Sunday.

Helen George and Jack Ashton split in July (Getty Images)

Asking if she would like to wear her poppy on her coat, Jack was heard saying: "Look daddy's got one, and Lark has one in her hand. Can you say, 'poppy?' Do you think you can be quiet at 11 o'clock?"

To which, Lark – who turns two this month – replied: "Yeah." Jack then joked: "I doubt it, but that's ok." Watch the sweet video below…

The adorable footage comes shortly after Helen was seen leaving her Call the Midwife co-star Olly Rix's home last weekend, in pictures obtained by The Sun. It's believed the co-stars are supporting each other as they navigate through their recent break-ups.

In July, Olly split from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri after seven years together. At the time, it was alleged that the end of their relationship was due to work commitments.

Since then, it's been reported that the 36-year-old actor, who played Helen's new on-screen husband Matthew Aylward, will be written out of Call the Midwife. Neither Olly nor bosses on the show have spoken out publicly about the reports. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives and the BBC for comment.

Helen's character tied the knot with Olly Rix's character in the latest series of Call the Midwife (BBC)

Meanwhile, Helen, who is famed for her portrayal of Trixie Franklin in the period drama, confirmed her split from Jack in July. In a statement, shared online, the 39-year-old actress said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark. The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Just weeks before their split, and watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage. Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

Helen shares two daughters with ex Jack (Photo: Instagram)

When probed on the subject of weddings by The Sun in 2017, shortly after his relationship with Helen became public, he replied: "I like the whole day and the party aspect and getting to know people’s families. I love all that. It's often the only chance you get to spend good, quality time with your friends as you get older.

"But I'm not sure how romantic I am. I went to my friend's wedding last summer and everyone was talking about the moment when the bride walked down the aisle.

"All the boys were thespians so they weren't afraid of shedding a tear, but I didn't cry. They were like: 'Jack, you've got a heart of stone.' So I don't know about all that. Maybe one day I will."