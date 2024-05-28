Heldreich, Miller and Broad sign new Northants deals

Left-armer Freddie Heldreich made his first-team debut for Northants as a 19-year-old in 2021 and has gone on to take 42 wickets in 36 white-ball games [Rex Features]

Wrist-spinner Freddie Heldreich, all-rounder Justin Broad and batter Gus Miller have signed new one-year contracts with Northamptonshire.

All three held deals that expired at the end of 2024 but will now stay at Wantage Road for at least another 12 months.

White-ball specialist Heldreich, 22, has taken 38 wickets in 30 T20 matches, including 17 in last season's Blast.

Broad, 23, made his first-class debut last summer and has featured in four County Championship matches so far this season, hitting a career-best 75 this month against Derbyshire.

Second XI captain Miller, 22, has played six senior white-ball games for the club and struck a personal-best 158 in a second-string game against Glamorgan in April.

Northants head coach John Sadler said the club were "delighted" to get the three players to extend their deals for another year.

“They’re all incredibly hard workers, conduct themselves very well and are capable of making some really positive contributions to the team in the future," he said.