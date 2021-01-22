Held, No. 18 DePaul women roll past Butler 80-66

Associated Press
·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS — Lexi Held scored 17 points, Deja Church had a double-double and No. 18 DePaul used strong finishes each quarter to roll to an 80-66 win over Butler on Thursday night.

Sonya Morris scored 17 points for the Blue Demons (9-3, 6-1 Big East Conference) and Church added 13 points, reaching the 1,000 club, with 12 rebounds.

Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (1-10, 1-9), which has lost three straight including a 103-35 decision at No. 3 UConn. Okako Adika added 16, Tenley Dowell 14, a career high, and Jaia Alexander had 12 with 10 rebounds.

The Blue Demons scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 17-12 lead. The Bulldogs were seven behind late in the second when DePaul had a 7-0 run for a 41-27 advantage at the break.

The lead reached 16 early in the second half but midway through the third, Butler cut the deficit to nine. The Blue Demons responded with nine straight and later closed the quarter with a 6-0 run for a 65-46 lead.

The lead got as high as 23 and Butler closed the game with a 9-2 run.

Despite shooting 50% in the second half, Butler finished at 41% and had 26 turnovers that were turned into 31 points.

DePaul was scheduled to play Providence at home on Saturday but the Friars have paused play because of coronavirus concerns. The Blue Demons go to Xavier on Monday before playing UConn on Jan. 31.

Held, No. 18 DePaul women roll past Butler 80-66 originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Big names tumble in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2021 NFL mock draft

    See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Tom Brady and the Bucs will be without WR Antonio Brown for NFC Championship game

    As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Packers in the NFC Championship Sunday, they do so without starting wide receiver Antonio Brown. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Brown will be OUT with a knee injury. Quarterback Tom Brady ...

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Patrick Mahomes says he’ll play Sunday vs. Bills in AFC title game as he's out of concussion protocol

    “I just got out of the protocol,” Mahomes said. “The week has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things to make sure I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects or anything like that.

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • UFC releases Ottman Azaitar day before UFC 257 for sneaking people into Fight Island

    “It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.

  • Is the Knicks' strong start under Tom Thibodeau sustainable? Brian Scalabrine weighs in

    A few days ago, someone told Tom Thibodeau that, statistically speaking, his Knicks had one of the best defenses in the NBA.