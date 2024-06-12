Hejduk steps down as Eagles baseball coach

Jun. 12—It was not like Terry Hejduk had anything to prove.

But after two years at the helm in Geneva, the longtime baseball enthusiast says he can walk away with a tremendous deal of satisfaction from his high school coaching experience.

Hejduk, who has guided the Geneva baseball team the past two springs and captured county coaching honors in doing so, has confirmed that he will not return to the Eagles dugout next season.

A Geneva graduate, Hejduk said that two years ago, he was curious if his high energy or as he refers to it, "play with your hair on fire" approach to the game, could still manifest with high schoolers.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I could succeed with my style of coaching at a program where I had no ties," Hejduk said.

The results speak for themselves. Under Hejduk, Geneva went a combined 32-13-1, 18-4 in Chagrin Valley Conference play.

They won the CVC Chagrin Division in 2023.

In 2024, the Eagles went 8-2 in the CVC Lake Division, finishing a game behind Madison.

However, Geneva made amends by going on a postseason run that ended in the a 9-1 district championship loss at Louisville to West Branch, the eventual Division II state champions.

Hejduk proved his style could still work, but what meant more to him was the relationships he built.

"In the end, I learned it really had nothing to do with wins and losses," he said. "The relationships I built with the guys in the end is what has always led to success. It had little to do with baseball. It was so nice to go back home and do some things that the program had not done. It was awesome to do that."

Before coaching Geneva, Hejduk had always been dedicated to the game, coaching little league and travel teams.

Next summer, Hejduk is scheduled to coach for Release Baseball 14U Hejduk, in which his son, Turner, will be on.

Hagan Hedjuk, Hejduk's oldest son, will assist his father.

Aside from his Ashtabula County Coach of the Year honors the past two seasons, (co-coach with Saint John's Alvin Rodriguez in 2024), he has also worked with several players county player of the year award winners, including the last two, Hewitt Wilt, of Geneva, and Logan Kray, of Edgewood, who have both earned co POY honors in recent years.

Wilt shared the POY honor with Saint John's Will Anderson in the 2024 season.

Hejduk also worked with other county players of the year like Kean Arkenburg (Geneva, co with Kray in 2023), Hagan Hejduk (GV, co with Kray in 2022), Seve Cantini (Jefferson, 2021), and Logan Newell (Grand Valley, 2019).

Hejduk said the principles he learned in the construction management business are the same ones that helped him on the diamond.

"Guys will lay it on the line for you if they know you believe in them and have their best interest at heart,," he said. "That's my philosophy and my players, we're a team, we're a family."

Hejduk will continue in his work as director of Building and Grounds for Grand Valley Schools.

He's looking forward to coaching, Turner, who will be at the junior-high level this fall at GV.

"He's a phenomenal young man who you will be hearing a lot about in the next few years," Hejduk said of his youngest son.

Hagan, who played for Lake Erie College, assisted him the past two seasons at

Geneva.

Hejduk's high school coaching may be done for now, but the relationships he built are something he said will never fade.

"I was lucky to get to coach a group of great baseball players that more importantly have become lifelong friends," he said. "That's what I love about high school athletics.

"Having a chance to

do this with a great group is special, something I'll for sure will miss."