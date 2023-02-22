Heisman winner wants to play for Dolphins when he enters the NFL

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their 2023 offseason, as they’re making coaching changes and will soon begin doing the same with their roster prior to the NFL draft.

One player who isn’t eligible to be selected, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy this past season.

While the focus is on this year’s selection process, Williams may have caused some ears to perk up around Miami Gardens, as he mentioned that he would like to play for the Dolphins when he makes the leap to the next level.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams told Lanae Brody of People. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

On top of the talent that the Dolphins have, there’s also factors that don’t really have to do with the performance on the field.

“I also like the colors,” he said. “The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good.”

Williams also listed the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as teams that he’d like to play for, but he did say that he’d “play anywhere.”

Miami would likely have to secure a top pick in the 2024 draft if they wanted to see Williams play in aqua and orange, but with the way that general manager Chris Grier has been making moves in recent years, it’s not totally out of the question.

