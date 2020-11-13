Heisman winner and Green Bay Packer legend Paul Hornung dies at 84

The Masters:

The year 2020 continues to bring sadness and misery. On Friday, it was announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, the original “Golden Boy,” has died.

He died in his hometown of Louisville, K, at 84 after a battle with dementia. He becomes the fourth starter from Super Bowls I and II to pass away this year and the eighth in the last 24 months.

Hornung won the Heisman Trophy for Notre Dame in 1956 despite the Fighting Irish finishing 2-8. He went on to star for the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers in a backfield with Bart Starr and running mate Jim Taylor.

Hornung, born Dec. 23, 1935, in Louisville, Kentucky, was one of seven players to win the Heisman Trophy and be named NFL MVP by The Associated Press. The others were Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell and O.J. Simpson.

Per NFL.com:

Hornung was an athlete, a serviceman, a champion, a ladies’ man, a gambler, a broadcaster, a philanthropist — a diverse range of pursuits, to be sure — but will be most remembered for his versatility within the sport.

Hornung excelled no matter the role and brought a knack for playing winning football. Per a Notre Dame archival account of a 17-14 win over Iowa in 1955, Hornung was carried off the field by Fighting Irish fans after he had thrown a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, then contributed to a stop on defense, and finally kicked a game-winning field goal.

He earned a business degree from Notre Dame and was selected No. 1 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The draft was held Nov. 27, 1956, four days before Hornung finished his college career with a road loss to USC.

“In the middle of the field he may be only slightly better than an average ballplayer, but inside the 20-yard line he is one of the greatest I have ever seen. He smells that goal line,” Lombardi wrote in his book “Run to Daylight.”

His peak years of effectiveness were from 1959-’61, a stretch he led the NFL in scoring three times, was twice named All-Pro, went to two Pro Bowls and won an NFL MVP. His 176 points in 1960 broke an NFL record, a mark that stood for 46 years until LaDainian Tomlinson scored 186 for the San Diego Chargers in 2006. The NFL season was 12 games long in Hornung’s day; Tomlinson played in the 16-game era and broke the mark in San Diego’s 14th game.

In ’61, Hornung juggled an MVP season with active military duty in the U.S. Army, and over the last half of the season, played for the Packers on weekend passes. When Lombardi learned that the Berlin Wall Crisis would keep Hornung on duty in Fort Riley, Kansas, for the NFL Championship Game, he called on President John F. Kennedy, who arranged a leave for Hornung to play in the game. In a 37-0 win over the Giants, Hornung scored a touchdown and kicked three field goals as the game’s MVP.

“Paul Hornung isn’t going to win the war on Sunday,” Kennedy reportedly said, “but the football fans of this country deserve the two best teams on the field that day.'”

Hornung was suspended for the 1963 season by NFL Commissioner Pete Rozzelle for gambling on NFL games, which Hornung admitted to and for which he was deeply apologetic.

In Hornung’s final NFL season in 1966, a pinched nerve hampered him for much of the season, and when the Packers earned a berth in Super Bowl I, he was rostered but could not play. Lombardi exposed Hornung to an expansion draft after the season, and he was selected by the New Orleans Saints but never played an NFL down outside of Green Bay.

After wrapping up a career in which he became the only player in NFL history to score 50 touchdowns and kick 50 field goals and earned inductions into both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame, he was a frequent face on TV football broadcasts, working for CBS alongside such legends as Lindsey Nelson and Vin Scully.

