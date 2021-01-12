Heisman winner DeVonta Smith outgains and outscores Ohio State before suffering hand injury

Ohio State had absolutely no answer for DeVonta Smith in the first half of Monday night’s national championship game.

The 2020 Heisman winner had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first two quarters against the Buckeyes. Smith’s 18 points he scored himself were more than Ohio State as Alabama led 35-17 at the half.

DEVONTA SMITH IS UNSTOPPABLE TONIGHTpic.twitter.com/N8ZwUH8Nur — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 12, 2021

Smith also had more yards than the entire Ohio State offense. The Buckeyes racked up 190 yards of offense in the first half on 34 plays.

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade said that he was looking forward to playing Smith on Monday night and, well, it didn’t go too smoothly for him. Wade was beaten multiple times by Smith throughout the first two quarters.

Smith was used in a multitude of ways by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Smith went in motion and caught passes out of the backfield and torched Ohio State on short, intermediate and deep routes.

DeVonta Smith. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/xXqGuk9lmq — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 12, 2021

Smith’s first touchdown of the night came when he motioned toward the backfield and split out to the flat after a fake handoff to Najee Harris. He was wide open for the score.

DeVonta Smith finds the endzone for the Tide ‼️#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xa0QKBugT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

Smith set the Alabama record for most receptions in a game when he caught 15 passes against Florida in the SEC championship game. He was set to break that record with four catches in the second half but went to the locker room with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter after suffering an injury to a finger on his right hand.

This is the hit where DeVonta Smith injured a finger on his right hand. pic.twitter.com/8oLj9zy25w — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 12, 2021

Smith’s hand got smashed as he got hit while trying to catch a pass. He received treatment from Alabama’s medical staff on the sidelines in the team’s injury tent before he went into the locker room with a towel covering his right hand.

After Smith left the field Alabama confirmed that he suffered a hand injury and was questionable to return but offered no specifics to ESPN about the severity of the injury.

