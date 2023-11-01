Heisman watch: Pac-12 quarterbacks improve odds with J.J. McCarthy, Michigan on bye week

Oct 28, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and his teammates celebrate their victory over the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 of the college football season is behind us and there's another change at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds. Most of the top teams won this weekend with the exception of No. 11 Oklahoma's 38-33 loss to Kansas, the Sooners' first defeat to the Jayhawks since 1997.

Though there's a change in the lead of the Heisman trophy odds, the same group of quarterbacks remains near the top of the order.

No. 5 Washington's Michael Penix Jr. takes over again as the favorite for college football's highest individual award. He takes the top spot away from No. 2 Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy while the Wolverines were on their bye.

It remains a tight group between McCarthy and a pair of Pac-12 signal callers heading into a crucial Week 10 slate of games.

Why Michael Penix Jr. now leads the Heisman Trophy odds

The Washington Huskies earned a close 42-33 win over Stanford, the worst team in the Pac-12 conference. Despite the close score, it was a bounce-back week for Penix Jr. His two-interception day against Arizona State is firmly in the rear-view thanks to a four-touchdown day against Stanford. That marked his fifth game this season with at least four touchdown passes.

Washington let Stanford stay in the game through the third quarter but Penix Jr. still had one of his best games of the season. His quarterback rating (170.8) in this game was his second-best of the Huskies' Pac-12 slate so far behind his performance against Cal (222.9).

This week the Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) go on the road against No. 22 USC (7-2, 5-1). Penix Jr. can keep his standing by outshining the Trojans' defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

How J.J. McCarthy can re-take the lead as the Heisman favorite

McCarthy and the Wolverines had the week off after their 49-0 drubbing of Michigan State. That game featured one of McCarthy's best games of the season and came while the program's dealing with a sign stealing investigation.

McCarthy's currently +300 to win the Heisman per BetMGM compared to Penix Jr. at +275. It's a very close gap that McCarthy can make up in the coming weeks, starting Saturday against Big Ten foe Purdue (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten).

Michigan (8-0, 5-0) hasn't hosted the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor since 2009. But Purdue's defense is allowing 30 points and 380 yards per game to opposing offenses. McCarthy could easily have another big game and take the lead once again.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) thanks fans after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

How Bo Nix can become the Heisman favorite

Nix and the No. 7 Ducks faced a big test last weekend in Utah. Two weeks after a close loss to Washington, Nix needed a strong performance on the road against one of the other top Pac-12 teams.

Oregon delivered with a 35-6 win over the Utes to hand Utah its first home loss since Nov. 21, 2020. It was a convincing win for a Ducks team very much still alive in the College Football Playoff picture. Nix had a solid stat line: 24 of 31 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. It wasn't his best showing of the season but an important one.

This week, the Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) head home for a game against Cal (3-5, 1-4). The Golden Bears nearly beat the Trojans last week but ultimately lost 50-49 in a wild finish. Cal's given up at least three touchdowns to every offense in the Pac-12 this season, including Arizona State. Oregon's offense is one of the best in the conference and Nix's numbers this weekend could edge him closer to McCarthy and Penix Jr.

How Caleb Williams can re-take the Heisman lead

Williams started the year strong as the Heisman favorite for the first month and a half. Standout performances against San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford kept him in front.

But the last month hasn't been good for him or the Trojans. Losses to Notre Dame and Utah have him far from the top five of the Heisman Trophy odds. A surprisingly close game against Cal last weekend didn't help. Williams had a good performance (23 of 40 passing for 369 yards and four total touchdowns) but the close win kept the Trojans near the bottom of the top 25.

To get back on top, Williams needs to outperform Penix Jr. in a surprise win for the Trojans. Washington's been in a relative slump since the Oregon win, with close victories over Arizona State and Stanford. If USC can shock the Huskies in Los Angeles, Williams can start the crawl back up the order.

