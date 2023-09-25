Heisman Watch: Irish Loss Dooms Hartman

The Heisman Trophy was right there for Sam Hartman. The Notre Dame hype machine was ready to hit overdrive. A win and the Irish Marketing Department floods the market with Sam Heisman t-shirts, screen savers, golf balls, etc. The Notre Dame brand is too big to have failed to deliver its first Heisman since Tim Brown in 1987 if Notre Dame knocks off #3 Ohio State.

Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for that moment. While good but not great the majority of the game against the Buckeyes, Hartman did lead the Irish to a touchdown midway through the 4th quarter to give Notre Dame the lead. He then got the ball back after a stand by the defense with just over four minutes to play. Run out the clock and not only does the Heisman remain a real possibility, but so does a national championship for the South Bend faithful.

As everyone in the college football world knows, it did not play out that way. Poor play-calling, execution, and personnel management doomed Notre Dame down the stretch and as a result, the race for the Heisman remains not only competitive but with favorites other than Hartman whose odds dropped from +900 to +1600 at BetMGM.

Make no mistake, there were always not only other student athletes in the running there were others favored over Hartman, but if the 6th year senior delivered on the big stage against Ohio State it would have vaulted him at least into a spot among the favorites.

Currently, last year’s winner Caleb Williams (+350) is the co-favorite. USC’s signal caller has thrown for 1200 yards and 15 touchdowns through the Trojan’s first four games without throwing an interception. Elite numbers without question.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (+350) opened the season at +1600 to win college football’s top individual honor but a jaw-dropping stat line - 1636yds, 16 TDs, 2 INTs - has propelled his candidacy into a tie atop the odds board. He has the Huskies undefeated and certain challengers for the Pac-12 title (+250) and a spot in the college football playoff.

Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders (currently, +8000) opened the season as a longshot at (+150000) but he became a liability to the books thanks to the Buffaloes’ 3-1 start and Sanders’ 1410 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Oregon’s rude treatment of Colorado this weekend (Ducks rolled 42-6) definitely hurt the odds for Coach Prime’s son (+1800 pre-blowout), though.

Others within sight of the leaders include Texas’ Quinn Ewers (+600), Oregon’s Bo Nix (+1200), and Jordan Travis (+1300) of Florida State.

Plenty of time left for the face of this race to change. DeVonta Smith of Alabama won the Heisman in 2020. His candidacy did not become a thing until the Tide rolled over Auburn (11/28) and @ LSU (12/5) in consecutive weeks during which Smith caught 15 passes for 402 yards with 5 touchdowns. It can happen that fast as it would have this past weekend had Hartman and the Irish knocked off Ohio State.

