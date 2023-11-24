Heisman watch: Who are the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy heading into rivalry week?

The regular season finale of college football is here and there's a new leader in the Heisman rankings. Rivalry week gives the Heisman favorites one more chance to impress on the field before Heisman votes are due.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' surged to the top of the Heisman odds thanks to consecutive impressive performances. Pac-12 stars Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are still in the mix, as are long shots Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State and Carson Beck of Georgia.

This week isn't the last time any of these Heisman candidates will play in 2023 but it is among the final moments for voters to see what they can do on the field. Here's a look at how the top five players in the Heisman odds can improve their chances this week.

1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (-130)

Daniels went from a long shot to a Heisman candidate in a matter of weeks thanks to a historic performance against Florida in the Tigers' 52-35 win. He went from third in the Heisman odds to the favorite this week thanks to more than 500 total yards and eight touchdowns in the Tigers' 56-14 win over Georgia State.

“The coaching staff puts a lot on our plate and I take a tremendous amount of responsibility to go out there and help this offense execute on a high level,” Daniels said after the game. “Give the coaching staff credit, they make practices super hard so Saturdays can be easy.”

Executing on a high level is underselling Daniels' performances in November. He's put up 1,115 total yards and 14 touchdowns in two games. Those are historic numbers; the last Heisman winner to put up a two-game total close to that was Joe Burrow in 2019 (1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns).

This week, Daniels and the Tigers put their winning streak on the line against Texas A&M. The Aggies have won their last two games by a combined 89-20 but haven't faced an offense like the Tigers. Texas A&M's defense is eighth in the country in yards allowed per game. If Daniels puts together another historic stat line in an LSU win, he'll have one hand on the trophy.

2. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (+140)

Nix continued his strong second half of the season last week with 404 yards and a career-high six passing touchdowns in the Ducks' 49-13 win over Arizona State. He's now scored at least three touchdowns in Oregon's last five games and leads the country in completion percentage (78.1).

The Sun Devils aren't nearly the team No. 15 Oregon State is on either side of the ball. The Beavers nearly knocked off No. 5 Washington in Seattle last week, ultimately falling short 22-20. Oregon State held strong against the Huskies and has two wins against ranked teams this fall over Utah and UCLA.

Luckily for Nix and the Ducks, this week's game is in Eugene. Oregon State hasn't won a road game in this rivalry since 2007. To keep ahead of Daniels, he needs another multi-touchdown performance in a win over the Beavers.

3. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (+600)

Penix Jr.'s Heisman odds drop to their lowest in months due to his performance against Oregon State last week. The Huskies quarterback totaled three touchdowns for the fourth week in a row but had season-lows in completions (13), yards (162), and completion percentage (46.4).

But Washington is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture should they win the final Pac-12 Apple Cup this Saturday in Seattle, and Penix Jr. keeps this offense humming.

He's lower in the Heisman rankings as the two quarterbacks above him put up great performances. He'll need one more reminiscent of his early-season successes to close the gap. It may be too little, too late but he'll be facing a Washington State defense that's giving up nearly 400 yards and 28 points per game to opponents in 2023. There's ample chance for him to make a mark.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (+3000)

Though he's still fourth in the Heisman rankings, Harrison Jr. sees a big drop in his odds after a less impressive performance against Minnesota. He still caught a touchdown for the seventh consecutive game but only managed 30 yards on three catches, among the lowest totals of the season.

He may have one of the best opportunities of the Heisman favorites to improve his odds this week. The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines and their vaunted defense. If Harrison Jr. can put up numbers more like what he did against Penn State (11 catches, 162 yards, one touchdown) or Wisconsin (six, 123, two), he'll leap up closer to the top three.

5. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia (+3300)

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look set to roll on to their third straight College Football Playoff championship game. Georgia won their 28th consecutive game last Saturday against Tennessee and Beck was impressive, going 24-for-30 passing with 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' SEC slate is finished for the regular season after that win over the Volunteers. This week, they'll take on in-state rival Georgia Tech for the 117th time in their programs' history.

Beck's got a great opportunity to shine on Saturday. The Yellowjackets have a bottom-15 defense in the country in yards allowed and give up more than 30 points per game. Another 300-yard, multi-touchdown game could shorten his Heisman odds at least a little.

