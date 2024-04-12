Advertisement

Heisman Trophy's O.J. Simpson Tribute Belongs In Hall Of Shame

Lee Moran
·2 min read
The Heisman Trophy Trust has been slammed after it seriously fumbled its tribute to football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who died from cancer aged 76.

The organization behind college football’s most prestigious individual award drew blowback after it shared a photograph of Simpson on X (formerly Twitter) and said it “mourns the passing” of the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner.

“We extend our sympathy to his family,” it added. A short, six-paragraph obituary on Simpson was also posted on the Heisman Trophy Trust website.

Critics questioned the need to honor Simpson, who was found liable in civil court for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman and later convicted for armed robbery, in such a way.

