Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, from Davey O’Brien to Caleb Williams

Believe it or not, a majority of the 88 Heisman Trophies have not been handed out to quarterbacks. When looking at the progression of college football over time, this did not become a quarterback-centric sport until the late 1980s.

Andre Ware’s Heisman Trophy for Houston in 1989, under a modernized passing offense, really seemed to mark the changing of the guard in college football. That’s when the sport was beginning to turn from a running back’s game into a quarterback’s domain. Steve Spurrier changed the SEC from a run-first conference to a pass-first conference beginning in 1990. Innovators such as Hal Mumme and Mike Leach began to revolutionize the passing game at Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. Leach taught a man named Lincoln Riley about the passing game.

Through the mid-1980s, however, non-quarterbacks dominated the Heisman, including at USC, which produced four Heisman running backs in the 17 seasons spanning 1965 to 1981. With Caleb Williams winning the Heisman in 2022, three of USC’s last four Heisman winners — all in the 21st century — have been quarterbacks. USC has five running backs and three QBs among its eight winners.

The sport has changed.

Quarterbacks make up “only” 38 of the 88 Heisman winners, but they will soon have half, and are likely to keep winning most of these awards in the coming decades. Let’s look at all 38 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams being the latest member of the club:

THE FIRST 12 HEISMAN-WINNING QBs

Jan 1, 1971; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1971 Rose Bowl game where Stanford beat OSU 27-17 at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1938: Davey O’Brien, TCU

1939: Nile Kinnick, Iowa

1943: Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame

1947: Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame

1956: Paul Hornung, Notre Dame

1962: Terry Baker, Oregon State

1963: Roger Staubach, Navy

1964: John Huarte, Notre Dame

1966: Steve Spurrier, Florida

1967: Gary Beban, UCLA

1970: Jim Plunkett, Stanford

1971: Pat Sullivan, Auburn

1984

38 years ago today, Friday, November 23, 1984, Miracle in Miami took place. With 6 seconds left and Boston College Eagles down 4 points to Miami Hurricanes, BC’s QB Doug Flutie threw a 48- yard pass to WR Gerard Phelan in the end zone for the 47-45 win.pic.twitter.com/DeA6XQZFc6 — Boston Radio Watch® (@bostonradio) November 23, 2022

Doug Flutie, Boston College

1986

RANDOM AWARD WINNER: Vinny Testaverde (Miami), 1986 Walter Camp Award winner Also the winner of the Heisman Trophy, Vinny Testaverde became the first Miami player to win the Walter Camp Award in 1986. The senior accounted for 2,557 yards passing and 30 total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/IOe8uwBgol — Always Next Year Sports (@NextYearAlways) February 24, 2021

Vinny Testaverde, Miami

1989

In the 1990 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Andre Ware, the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner, at #7 overall. He was projected as a perfect fit for the Lions "Run N' Shoot" offense since he played in the same system at Houston. pic.twitter.com/G5XKATFPKx — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) December 11, 2022

Andre Ware, Houston

1990

Ty Detmer: 1st – 1990

3rd – 1991 Also, 9th in 1989. https://t.co/0582V3lySp — CougarStats (@CougarStats) December 5, 2022

Ty Detmer, BYU

1992

Gino Torretta became the second Miami Hurricane quarterback to win the @HeismanTrophy when, in 1992, he won the award. Gino also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Maxwell Trophy, and the Davey O’Brien national quarterback awards that same year.

pic.twitter.com/hCoct5ZuSs — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) December 10, 2022

Gino Torretta, Miami

1993

(1993) Charlie Ward: • Heisman winner in college at FSU.

• 11-year NBA career.

• MLB Draft pick. pic.twitter.com/oQ1GT5Re8X — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) April 26, 2019

Charlie Ward, Florida State

1996

Steve Spurrier is only person to win Heisman Trophy (1966) & coach Heisman-winning player (Danny Wuerffel, 1996). pic.twitter.com/cZUHqt9sOs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2015

Danny Wuerffel, Florida

2000

2000 Heisman Trophy finalists: Chris Weinke, Josh Heupel, Drew Brees, LaDainian Tomlinson (AP photo) pic.twitter.com/mOBKjvL0ky — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) December 5, 2022

Chris Weinke, Florida State

2001

USC's Caleb Williams achieved 40.1% of possible Heisman Trophy voting points, giving him the smallest total since Nebraska's Eric Crouch in 2001. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 11, 2022

Eric Crouch, Nebraska

2002

MIAMI – JANUARY 2: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of USC throws to Alex Holmes #81 against Iowa during the FedEx Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium on January 2, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The University of Southern California Trojans defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 38-17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Carson Palmer, USC

2003

19 years ago today: The BEST alternate jerseys were worn for the 2003 opener against North Texas. OU held UNT to just 50 yards through three quarters and rolled to a 37-3 win. Jason White began his Heisman-winning season with three TD passes. pic.twitter.com/1TY2fRDOjU — The REF (@KREFsports) August 30, 2022

Jason White, Oklahoma

2004

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Quarterback Matt Leinart of the University of Southern California Trojans wins the 2004 Heisman Trophy on December 11, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Matt Leinart, USC

2006

For the first time since 2006, the year Troy Smith won the Heisman, Ohio State and Michigan are both 10-0. Nov. 26 can't get here soon enough 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xlw7UuRKbA — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 13, 2022

Troy Smith, Ohio State

2007

55 days until SEC 🏈 Tim Tebow was responsible for 5️⃣5️⃣ TDs in his Heisman season (2007), the most ever by an SEC player. pic.twitter.com/TxGNlS8iBK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 8, 2017

Tim Tebow, Florida

2008

50% of the Heisman Trophy winners since 2008 have been from Alabama or Oklahoma. 2008: Sam Bradford (OK)

2009: Mark Ingram (AL)

2015: Derrick Henry (AL)

2017: Baker Mayfield (OK)

2018: Kyler Murray (OK)

2020: DeVonta Smith (AL)

2021: Bryce Young (AL) pic.twitter.com/SENgQlBwBH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 12, 2021

Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

2010

Today in Auburn History: 2010 – #4 Auburn topped #6 LSU 24-17. Cam Newton flashed his smile and his speed in what many consider his "Heisman Moment," changing gears and speeding past All-American Patrick Peterson in the third quarter.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/QR4ACfFm2S — Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) October 23, 2019

Cam Newton, Auburn

2011

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @CALEBcsw Heisman Trophy Winner has a nice ring to it. #Heisman — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022

Robert Griffin III, Baylor

2012

On this date in 2012, Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama 29-24 in Tuscaloosa. Manziel, who went on to become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, went 24-31 for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding 92 yards on the ground. pic.twitter.com/dKskBX2k7n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 10, 2020

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

2013

Jameis Winston's 2013 Heisman Season: – Undefeated 14-0 National Championship Season

– 4,057 Yds 44 Total TDs

– NCAA record for points in a season at the time (723)

– Barely finished out any games due to early dominance 📸: @melinasphotos #Legendary #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/ySzLInkhxP — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) December 10, 2022

Jameis Winston, Florida State

2014

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota kisses the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota, Oregon

2016

Lamar Jackson: 25 years old 2016 – Won Heisman

2017 – played final CFB season

2022- playing in 5th NFL season Stetson Bennett : 25 years old 2017 – Redshirt freshman at Georgia

2021 – won national title w/ Georiga

2022 – Heisman finalist pic.twitter.com/ZaBAnRwoAh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2022

Lamar Jackson, Louisville

2017

FILE – This Dec. 9, 2017 file photo shows Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, left, standing with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, during a news conference in New York. . (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2018

Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2019

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hoists the national championship trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow, LSU

2021

Albert Cesare — USA TODAY Network

Bryce Young, Alabama

2022

Dec 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, USC

