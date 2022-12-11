Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, from Davey O’Brien to Caleb Williams
Believe it or not, a majority of the 88 Heisman Trophies have not been handed out to quarterbacks. When looking at the progression of college football over time, this did not become a quarterback-centric sport until the late 1980s.
Andre Ware’s Heisman Trophy for Houston in 1989, under a modernized passing offense, really seemed to mark the changing of the guard in college football. That’s when the sport was beginning to turn from a running back’s game into a quarterback’s domain. Steve Spurrier changed the SEC from a run-first conference to a pass-first conference beginning in 1990. Innovators such as Hal Mumme and Mike Leach began to revolutionize the passing game at Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. Leach taught a man named Lincoln Riley about the passing game.
Through the mid-1980s, however, non-quarterbacks dominated the Heisman, including at USC, which produced four Heisman running backs in the 17 seasons spanning 1965 to 1981. With Caleb Williams winning the Heisman in 2022, three of USC’s last four Heisman winners — all in the 21st century — have been quarterbacks. USC has five running backs and three QBs among its eight winners.
The sport has changed.
Quarterbacks make up “only” 38 of the 88 Heisman winners, but they will soon have half, and are likely to keep winning most of these awards in the coming decades. Let’s look at all 38 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams being the latest member of the club:
THE FIRST 12 HEISMAN-WINNING QBs
Jan 1, 1971; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1971 Rose Bowl game where Stanford beat OSU 27-17 at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports
1938: Davey O’Brien, TCU
1939: Nile Kinnick, Iowa
1943: Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame
1947: Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame
1956: Paul Hornung, Notre Dame
1962: Terry Baker, Oregon State
1963: Roger Staubach, Navy
1964: John Huarte, Notre Dame
1966: Steve Spurrier, Florida
1967: Gary Beban, UCLA
1970: Jim Plunkett, Stanford
1971: Pat Sullivan, Auburn
1984
38 years ago today, Friday, November 23, 1984, Miracle in Miami took place. With 6 seconds left and Boston College Eagles down 4 points to Miami Hurricanes, BC’s QB Doug Flutie threw a 48- yard pass to WR Gerard Phelan in the end zone for the 47-45 win.pic.twitter.com/DeA6XQZFc6
— Boston Radio Watch® (@bostonradio) November 23, 2022
Doug Flutie, Boston College
1986
RANDOM AWARD WINNER: Vinny Testaverde (Miami), 1986 Walter Camp Award winner
Also the winner of the Heisman Trophy, Vinny Testaverde became the first Miami player to win the Walter Camp Award in 1986.
The senior accounted for 2,557 yards passing and 30 total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/IOe8uwBgol
— Always Next Year Sports (@NextYearAlways) February 24, 2021
Vinny Testaverde, Miami
1989
In the 1990 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Andre Ware, the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner, at #7 overall. He was projected as a perfect fit for the Lions "Run N' Shoot" offense since he played in the same system at Houston. pic.twitter.com/G5XKATFPKx
— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) December 11, 2022
Andre Ware, Houston
1990
Ty Detmer:
1st – 1990
3rd – 1991
Also, 9th in 1989. https://t.co/0582V3lySp
— CougarStats (@CougarStats) December 5, 2022
Ty Detmer, BYU
1992
Gino Torretta became the second Miami Hurricane quarterback to win the @HeismanTrophy when, in 1992, he won the award.
Gino also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Maxwell Trophy, and the Davey O’Brien national quarterback awards that same year.
pic.twitter.com/hCoct5ZuSs
— GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) December 10, 2022
Gino Torretta, Miami
1993
(1993) Charlie Ward:
• Heisman winner in college at FSU.
• 11-year NBA career.
• MLB Draft pick. pic.twitter.com/oQ1GT5Re8X
— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) April 26, 2019
Charlie Ward, Florida State
1996
Steve Spurrier is only person to win Heisman Trophy (1966) & coach Heisman-winning player (Danny Wuerffel, 1996). pic.twitter.com/cZUHqt9sOs
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2015
Danny Wuerffel, Florida
2000
2000 Heisman Trophy finalists: Chris Weinke, Josh Heupel, Drew Brees, LaDainian Tomlinson (AP photo) pic.twitter.com/mOBKjvL0ky
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) December 5, 2022
Chris Weinke, Florida State
2001
USC's Caleb Williams achieved 40.1% of possible Heisman Trophy voting points, giving him the smallest total since Nebraska's Eric Crouch in 2001.
— Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 11, 2022
Eric Crouch, Nebraska
2002
MIAMI – JANUARY 2: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of USC throws to Alex Holmes #81 against Iowa during the FedEx Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium on January 2, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The University of Southern California Trojans defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 38-17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Carson Palmer, USC
2003
19 years ago today: The BEST alternate jerseys were worn for the 2003 opener against North Texas.
OU held UNT to just 50 yards through three quarters and rolled to a 37-3 win.
Jason White began his Heisman-winning season with three TD passes. pic.twitter.com/1TY2fRDOjU
— The REF (@KREFsports) August 30, 2022
Jason White, Oklahoma
2004
NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Quarterback Matt Leinart of the University of Southern California Trojans wins the 2004 Heisman Trophy on December 11, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Matt Leinart, USC
2006
For the first time since 2006, the year Troy Smith won the Heisman, Ohio State and Michigan are both 10-0.
Nov. 26 can't get here soon enough 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xlw7UuRKbA
— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 13, 2022
Troy Smith, Ohio State
2007
55 days until SEC 🏈
Tim Tebow was responsible for 5️⃣5️⃣ TDs in his Heisman season (2007), the most ever by an SEC player. pic.twitter.com/TxGNlS8iBK
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 8, 2017
Tim Tebow, Florida
2008
50% of the Heisman Trophy winners since 2008 have been from Alabama or Oklahoma.
2008: Sam Bradford (OK)
2009: Mark Ingram (AL)
2015: Derrick Henry (AL)
2017: Baker Mayfield (OK)
2018: Kyler Murray (OK)
2020: DeVonta Smith (AL)
2021: Bryce Young (AL) pic.twitter.com/SENgQlBwBH
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 12, 2021
Sam Bradford, Oklahoma
2010
Today in Auburn History:
2010 – #4 Auburn topped #6 LSU 24-17.
Cam Newton flashed his smile and his speed in what many consider his "Heisman Moment," changing gears and speeding past All-American Patrick Peterson in the third quarter.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/QR4ACfFm2S
— Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) October 23, 2019
Cam Newton, Auburn
2011
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @CALEBcsw Heisman Trophy Winner has a nice ring to it. #Heisman
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022
Robert Griffin III, Baylor
2012
On this date in 2012, Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama 29-24 in Tuscaloosa.
Manziel, who went on to become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, went 24-31 for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding 92 yards on the ground. pic.twitter.com/dKskBX2k7n
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 10, 2020
Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
2013
Jameis Winston's 2013 Heisman Season:
– Undefeated 14-0 National Championship Season
– 4,057 Yds 44 Total TDs
– NCAA record for points in a season at the time (723)
– Barely finished out any games due to early dominance
📸: @melinasphotos #Legendary #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/ySzLInkhxP
— Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) December 10, 2022
Jameis Winston, Florida State
2014
Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota kisses the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Marcus Mariota, Oregon
2016
Lamar Jackson: 25 years old
2016 – Won Heisman
2017 – played final CFB season
2022- playing in 5th NFL season
Stetson Bennett : 25 years old
2017 – Redshirt freshman at Georgia
2021 – won national title w/ Georiga
2022 – Heisman finalist pic.twitter.com/ZaBAnRwoAh
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2022
Lamar Jackson, Louisville
2017
FILE – This Dec. 9, 2017 file photo shows Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, left, standing with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, during a news conference in New York. . (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
2018
Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
2019
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hoists the national championship trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, LSU
2021
Albert Cesare — USA TODAY Network
Bryce Young, Alabama
2022
Dec 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Caleb Williams, USC