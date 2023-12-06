Heisman Trophy winners with three losses: LSU's Jayden Daniels could join exclusive club

Last week, while Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix were making a final push for their Heisman Trophy candidacies in front of nearly 10 million viewers nationally, Jayden Daniels was away from the spotlight, waiting for whatever might come next.

The LSU quarterback had pieced together a remarkable regular season but, at 9-3, his team didn’t qualify for the SEC championship game and has only a bowl game against Wisconsin left to play.

Through his play, Daniels had established himself as one of the front runners for college football’s most hallowed individual award. But the overwhelming team success that often accompanies the trophy’s ultimate winners isn’t there for him.

While the Heisman is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football, what “outstanding” means can be nebulous. Increasingly, it means playing quarterback, a position that has accounted for 19 of the 23 winners since 2000. For much of the award’s 88-year history, it means playing for a strong, nationally relevant team — one that, much more often than not, is among the handful of teams in national championship contention by the final weeks of the season.

There are exceptions, though: a select handful of players whose overwhelming and undeniable excellence transcended whatever stumbles their team endured and allowed them to capture the Heisman. It’s a group Daniels could join on Saturday.

Heading into Saturday’s Heisman ceremony, here’s a look at the players from teams with three or more losses who went on to win the trophy and what that might mean for Daniels:

How many Heisman Trophy winners played for teams with three losses?

Since the Heisman Trophy was first given out in 1935, it has gone to 11 players from teams with at least three losses.

In recent years, it has become slightly less common. Since 1986, only three Heisman winners have played on teams with three or more losses.

Heisman Trophy winners from teams with three losses

Here’s a rundown of the exclusive club of which Daniels could soon become a member:

Jackson’s Louisville team was ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings in mid-November before dropping its final two regular-season games. Still, Jackson's 4,928 yards of total offense, the second-most of any Heisman winner at the time, were too much to ignore from the future NFL MVP, particularly on a team noticeably short on next-level talent.

Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor (2011)

Three losses mean different things to different programs. Baylor’s 10-3 record in 2011 tied it for the most wins in a season in program history, with Griffin playing the most vital role in that accomplishment. He threw for 3,998 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 644 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Ricky Williams, RB, Texas (1998)

Williams was as integral as anyone in leading Texas to a five-win improvement in coach Mack Brown’s first season. He rushed for 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns and set 21 NCAA records during a decorated senior season in which he became the NCAA’s career rushing yards leader. He received 43% of first-place votes, the highest percentage in Heisman history at the time.

Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn (1985)

It turned out Bo knew quite a bit, including how to win the Heisman on the SEC’s sixth-place team. Despite Auburn’s 8-3 regular-season record, Jackson was characteristically electric, rushing for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, even as he battled through injuries. He edged Iowa’s Chuck Long in what was the closest Heisman vote ever at the time.

George Rogers, RB, South Carolina (1980)

As a senior, Rogers rushed for a nation-leading 1,781 yards, along with 14 touchdowns, and eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of South Carolina’s games, ending his career on a streak of 21 such outings. In each of his final two seasons, the Gamecocks won eight games, a mark they hadn’t previously reached since 1903.

Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford (1970)

Though he came into the season in the shadow of other quarterbacks such as Archie Manning and Joe Theismann, Plunkett threw for 2,715 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping lead Stanford to a 9-3 record and its first Rose Bowl in nearly 20 years. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft the following year.

Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma (1969)

One year before Plunkett won the Heisman, Owens did the same on a 6-4 Oklahoma team. The Sooners running back rushed for 1,523 yards and a then-school-record 23 touchdowns as a senior. That season, he had two games with at least 200 rushing yards.

Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse (1961)

After helping lead Syracuse to a national championship two years earlier, Davis finished off his career with a flourish, running for 823 yards and 15 touchdowns. He made a much different and more important kind of history with his Heisman, becoming the first Black player to win the award for the 8-3 Orangemen. Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1962 NFL Draft, but died at age 23 of leukemia.

Paul Hornung, HB, Notre Dame (1956)

One of the odder Heisman selections in the history of the award, Hornung is the only player to win the trophy while playing for a losing team (his Notre Dame squad went 2-8 that season). Despite that dubious distinction, Hornung was a potent dual threat for the Fighting Irish and finished second nationally in total yards that season, with 1,337.

Vic Janowicz, TB/S, Ohio State (1950)

Janowicz was a do-everything star for 6-3 Ohio State as a junior. He played tailback on offense, accounting for 561 passing yards, 314 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also played safety, as well as punter and kicker. Despite his college accomplishments, he bypassed the chance to play professional football and became one of just two Heisman winners to play Major League Baseball.

Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago (1935)

The first Heisman winner from a team with at least three losses was the first Heisman winner. Berwanger, a standout at the University of Chicago, called plays, ran, passed, punted, blocked, tackled, kicked off, kicked extra points, and returned punts and kickoffs for the 4-4 Maroons to win what was then known as the Downtown Athletic Club Trophy.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can LSU's Jayden Daniels become next Heisman winner with three losses?