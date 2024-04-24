Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III looks at Caleb Williams, NFL rookie

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III is a Heisman Trophy winner, like Caleb Williams of USC. RG3 and Rich Eisen discussed if the Chicago Bears, who will take Caleb at No. 1 in the NFL draft, are setting up Caleb Williams to fail in his NFL rookie season.

One thing which would help Caleb Williams in Chicago: getting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Here’s more from Bears Wire:

“The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a franchise-defining 2024 NFL draft, where they’ll welcome new quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But they also have a second top-10 selection, which has generated plenty of intrigue heading into draft night. There should be plenty of options for general manager Ryan Poles — perhaps even landing Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

“Odunze recently attended a workout hosted by Williams in Los Angeles, which also featured a pair of Williams’ soon-to-be teammates — DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.”

If there are worries about Caleb Williams being set up to fail, the Bears can do something about that at the NFL draft.

