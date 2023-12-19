The Heisman Trophy winner will not play in ReliaQuest Bowl vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin is dodging a bullet, if you’re heavily invested in the result of the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Badgers and No. 13 LSU Tigers. LSU star quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels announced yesterday he was forgoing the game to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

This would’ve been the second matchup between Daniels and the Badgers, the first being the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl when he was at Arizona State. In today’s era of the College Football Playoff and bowl-game opt-outs, this news shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

LSU will now turn to redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier to start the January 1 contest.

Nussmeier has appeared in 17 games over three years at LSU. He’s tallied a 56.3 completion percentage, 1325 yards, 7.6 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels will not play in ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 18, 2023

While Daniels is out, Nussmeier will still be throwing to top wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as head coach Brian Kelly recently said both will play.

