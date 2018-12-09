Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray set for MLB career

Kyler Murray is set for the MLB rather than the NFL, according to his agent

Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to play professional baseball rather than pursue a career in the NFL, according to his agent.

The Heisman Trophy, awarded to the top College Football player each season, was presented to Murray on Saturday. He beat out Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins in the voting, having thrown for over 4,000 yards and 40TDs with the Sooners.

However, despite one of the most glittering seasons in College Football, he is set to play baseball for the Oakland A’s rather than chancing his arm in the NFL draft next April.

Scott Boras, who negotiated Murray’s $4.66 million baseball contract this summer after he was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by Oakland, said there was no uncertainty to his future.

“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Boras said.

“After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”

Murray raised the issue this week when asked by reporters during a pre-Heisman media availability, saying he’d be open to playing football as a pro, as well.

“I’d like to do both, if possible,” Murray said. “But I don’t know how possible that is.”

But Boras added: “From a contractual perspective, it is set.”

And that looks almost certain to be the way it is. So, spring training is on the agenda with the A’s for Murray who, at 5ft 10”, he is not a prototypical size for an NFL quarterback in any case.