Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels says he's 'hurt' Malik Nabers didn't win Biletnikoff

Jayden Daniels just won the Heisman Trophy, but he wanted to see the Tigers' trophy case get a little fuller.

LSU receiver Malik Nabers put together an outstanding season for LSU, and he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff alongside Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze. Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were an elite combination for the Tigers all season, and the stat sheet reflected it.

Ultimately, Harrison won the Biletnikoff over Nabers, a decision that irked Daniels, as he explained on "The Pivot Podcast."

"I was hurt," Daniels said. "Because I knew how hard [Nabers] worked, he set goals for himself. And he's always been the underdog, he's not supposed to be here. Everything he's been through in his life. I was hurt for him.

"I texted him that morning once I found out because I found out before they announced it ... I told him 'Love you dog. Just know I got your back no matter what.' Because that's something he dreamt about. It's on his livestream, the Biletnikoff been on there for two years. He set goals for himself."

Daniels went on to lay out what some of those goals were.

"I'll break all-time records at LSU this year. I'll do stuff that no one else done. All the great receivers that came through LSU. He was the first receiver (at LSU) with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He has a chance to break the record for all-time yards. He broke all-time catches. So everything that he's done, he beat the odds. He defied everything that he did so. I was personally like 'Man, the season he had, that's my dog.' So he should've been the Biletnikoff winner, and all respect to Marv, but I'm always riding with Malik."

LSU receiving records

LSU has had some esteemed receivers graduate the program. Nabers, however, might leave the record books in his image.

In just his third season, he has already broken the record for career catches held by Wendell Davis, with 186. He is 22 yards from breaking the career receiving yards record held by Josh Reed. And, as Daniels mentioned, his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons is something not even the likes of Justin Jefferson or J'Marr Chase achieved.

Nabers is leading the country in receiving yards this season and tied for second in touchdowns at 14 with Harrison, Utah State's Jalen Royals, and Oregon's Troy Franklin. His teammate Thomas is first with 15.

Malik Nabers vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. stats

With the caveat that stats don't tell the whole story, here is how Nabers shook out vs. Harrison this year:

Receptions

Nabers: 86

Harrison: 67

Yards

Nabers: 1,546

Harrison: 1,211

Touchdowns

Nabers: 14

Harrison: 14

Yards per catch

Nabers: 18

Harrison: 18.1

Malik Nabers Biletnikoff comments

Nabers obviously concurred with Daniels' assessment of the award.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Nabers let out some frustration, posting "REMEMBER THAT!! So disrespectful."

Harrison was a Heisman Trophy finalist alongside Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon QB Bo Nix.

It remains unclear whether he is going to go to the NFL or stay at Ohio State, while Nabers is expected to declare.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jayden Daniels believes Malik Nabers had Biletnikoff-worthy season