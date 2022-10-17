Heisman Trophy Watch Top Candidates After Week 7: The Race Is On

Who’s in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy? The top candidates, what they need to do, and who still has a realistic shot.

Heisman Trophy Watch: Top Candidates, Week 7

Week 7 Roundup

And now it’s on.

The race for the Heisman Trophy hadn’t really kicked in yet.

Bryce Young was banged up, no one who goes to bed at a reasonable hour had seen Caleb Williams play a full game, CJ Stroud was rolling with too much ease – there wasn’t any intrigue.

That all changed up in a big way last weekend, and now the Heisman Trophy chase is in high gear.

Who are the five most realistic candidates in the hunt? As a Heisman voter, I’m not allowed to reveal my thoughts or ballot under penalty of death – or worse, be forced to watch the Iowa offense – but here’s the best guess at how the voting would go if the season were to end now.

Before getting going, remember the reality of this thing. To be in the hunt, you have to 1) be on a team in the mix for the national title, or at least the College Football Playoff, 2) be a quarterback, or 3) be having an otherworldly season if you’re at another position.

And you have to do stuff when everyone is watching.

To me, it’s about who the signature player is in a given season – a combination of MVP and MOP – but again, this list isn’t necessarily what I would do with my ballot.

The top five players in the Heisman Trophy race after Week 7 are …

Player of Week 7

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

There were a few other guys out there who had pretty good days, too, but Hyatt came up with something otherworldly in the 52-49 win over Alabama. He only made six grabs, but they were all big with 207 yard and a school-record five touchdowns.

5 Other Players On The Heisman Watch List

These five are in the waiting room with the potential to make it on to the set, but they all need to rise up and rock over the next several weeks, and they need the top five to stumble.

In alphabetical order …

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

QB Max Duggan, TCU

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

5. RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Why Blake Corum Will Win the Heisman: It’s been totally forgotten about now, but if Bryce Young doesn’t lead Alabama to that amazing game-winning drive against Auburn last year – and if Tank Bigsby had stayed in bounds – we’re talking about Michigan trying to get its second Heisman in a row.

Aidan Hutchinson proved Michigan players really can be in the mix for this thing, and now Corum is starting to build up his own Heisman resumé.

He hit the 120-yard mark in each of the four Big Ten games – and didn’t in the first three games of the season because the team didn’t need him. The 901 yards are great, the 13 touchdowns are strong, and running for 166 yards and two scores against Penn State was huge.

Rock against Michigan State, keep on winning, and then roll up Ohio State, and then look out.

Why Blake Corum Won’t Win the Heisman: It’s not wrong to think he’s not even the best back in the Big Ten, or even second.

Chase Brown of Illinois is having a monster season, but the name recognition isn’t there to be in the Heisman mix. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim is right there in the discussion of best backs in the Big Ten, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen has to be in the mix, and the Ohio State backs are …

Corum is the star of an unbeaten Michigan team that keeps on rolling. To be in the hunt for the Heisman, though, the stats and performances have been great, but it all has to go up several notches in this beauty contest.

4. QB Caleb Williams, USC

Why Caleb Williams Will Win the Heisman: The guy continues to be magnificent. He’s a true leader of this all-star pack, has thrown for close to 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one pick, and he’s a more dangerous runner than the other top candidates.

Yeah, USC lost to Utah 43-42, but Williams threw for a season-high 381 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 57 more yards.

Even with the setback, as long as USC can keep winning, if it gets to 9-1 the world will be watching the showdown at UCLA and the regular season finale against Notre Dame. He’ll have his chances to shine.

Why Caleb Williams Won’t Win the Heisman: He was off against Oregon State – he came up with the clutch game-winning drive, but he also put the team in a bad position with an off night hitting just 44% of his throws for 180 yards.

The buzz isn’t there for USC now after the Utah loss like there is for the top SEC teams and Ohio State, and his numbers are going to have to be even more amazing to push through the top three.

3. QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Why Bryce Young Will Win the Heisman: Let’s cut to the chase here. He’s probably the best college football player in the United States.

Does Young have the normal array of Alabama NFL wide receivers to throw to? No. He’s getting it done by getting the ball to TE Cameron Latu, getting Jahmyr Gibbs in space, and spreading it around with his third and fourth reads having to be sharp.

Yeah, that other guy on Tennessee was good, but Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards. Young threw for 455, didn’t give up a pick like his counterpart did, and there but for the grace of a kicker he comes away from that game a winner.

That, and he saved the day against Texas, and ..

Why Bryce Young Won’t Win the Heisman: Part of the problem is that he wasn’t able to go against Texas A&M, or in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. Part of winning the Heisman is being there for all the big games. It’s not his fault he hurt his shoulder, but that’s sort of the deal.

There’s still time to do this. If he goes on a tear over the second half of the season, beats Georgia or gets redemption against Tennessee in the SEC Championship, he could two-time this award. But for now …

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Why Hendon Hooker Will Win the Heisman: I tried to tell everyone back in 2019 he had special upside when he was at Virginia Tech. 2020 was 2020 and he had a rough year, but he hooked up with Josh Heupel at Tennessee, and …

I tried to tell everyone the Vol coaching staff was nuts for starting Joe Milton. That lasted about 30 seconds, Hooker stepped in, and all he did was throw 31 touchdown passes and three picks in a breakthrough season for the program.

This year? In six games has hit 70% of his throws for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns and just the one interception last week against Alabama.

Oh yeah … the Alabama game, Did Tennessee beat Bama or something, because it seems like the world is talking about it.

21-of-30, 385 yards, close to 13 yards per pass, five touchdown passes, a wonderful final drive to set up the game-winning field goal, and about a gajillion babies named Hendon coming in nine months after what he and the Vols just did.

Why Hendon Hooker Won’t Win the Heisman: I know we’re not supposed to say this while everyone is still buzzing because he did throw more touchdown passes, got the win, and was absolutely brilliant, but …

(In a very, very quiet whisper … ) Bryce Young was better.

Okay, forget that. Did Young win? No.

Hooker created the magical moment that will live forever in Tennessee lore. Now he has to do it again with Kentucky up in a few weeks, and he’ll have to do it at South Carolina, and at Georgia, and …

Yeah, Georgia. If he lights up the Dawgs and Tennessee wins, this thing might be over unless something unbelievable comes from …

1. QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Why CJ Stroud Will Win the Heisman: The guy is the best passer in college football at the moment, and efficiency-wise, it’s by a mile.

He was the second-most efficient passer in the nation last year behind Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, and at the moment he’s just barely on pace to be the most efficient passer in the last 20 years, possibly ever – at least for the volume of throws.

71% for 1,737 yards, almost 11 yards per attempt, 24 touchdowns, three picks. No, he doesn’t run, but he doesn’t need to.

Why CJ Stroud Won’t Win the Heisman: His problem is the team – Ohio State is boring.

They come out, they warm up, the win by a gazillion, repeat. The Heisman requires the imagination of the nation to be captured. It needs a signature moment, and something that makes everyone love college football because that one player is just that special.

Oh, that’s probably coming with Penn State and Michigan to deal with, but there might be a thought that he’s simply a very, very good quarterback surrounded by other elite talents.

To win this, there might need to be a moment when Ohio State needs 7 to come through and save the day. Again, that might be coming … or he and Ohio State will be too good and he could win it because he’s amazing.

