Heisman Trophy watch: Pac-12's Penix Jr., Nix lead top quarterbacks from Big Ten and SEC

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books and there's just three more weeks to go until conference title games. Contenders with Heisman candidates are in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt with a chance to play for the national championship.

Changes in the Heisman Trophy race continue this week with odds rising and falling for some candidates. But one thing's very clear: Pac-12 quarterbacks are leading the way once again.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to lead the odds this week. Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is close behind him with his best odds of the season.

Who can challenge the Pac-12 quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy? For weeks it's been Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But after an incredible effort against Alabama in a 42-28 loss, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels stands as the next-best choice outside of the Pac-12.

Daniels started his career with Arizona State in 2019 and transferred to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. In his first season with the Tigers, he set career-highs in completion percentage (68.6), passing touchdowns (17), rushing yards (885), and rushing touchdowns (11).

He's returned this fall to new heights with the Tigers. He leads the country in yards per attempt (11.3) and passer rating (199.8) and sits second to USC's Caleb Williams with 27 passing touchdowns. He's been especially good since the start of October when he rose up the Heisman rankings.

He set a career-high in passer rating two weeks ago against Army. Despite losing to Alabama last week, he set a career-high in rushing yards (163) as part of a 382-yard, three-touchdown performance against the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide defense.

A hard hit in the fourth quarter from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner knocked him out of the game.

"The quarterback in that position is defenseless by definition. So forceable contact initiated to the head and neck area could potentially lead to targeting."



Alabama LB Dallas Turner was penalized for this hit on LSU QB Jayden Daniels but targeting wasn't called or reviewed. pic.twitter.com/LGDr6nWQlV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Even with LSU sitting at 6-2 and likely out of the picture for the College Football Playoff, Daniels has a shot at the Heisman Trophy. If healthy, the Tigers' remaining games won't be nearly as tough as the last month. LSU's game at home against a 5-4 Florida squad is likely their toughest game left on the schedule. If they win out with Daniels shining and other candidates faltering, the Tigers quarterback could be a surprise winner.

How J.J. McCarthy could become the Heisman favorite again

McCarthy and the Wolverines returned from their bye week with a solid 41-13 win over Purdue. For the first time in 2023, McCarthy failed to find the end zone through the air or on the ground. Instead, the Wolverines' running backs handled the scoring load, led by Blake Corum's three touchdowns on 15 carries.

McCarthy still completed 24 of 37 passes for 335 yards, a season-high and the second-most of his college career. Michigan's offense doesn't rely on McCarthy as much as other quarterbacks on this list. With a strong running game and one of the best defenses in the country, he likely won't match the numbers Penix Jr., Nix, or Daniels put up.

But the Wolverines have yet to face their toughest competition in 2023. A road game this weekend at No. 9 Penn State and the regular season finale against No. 3 Ohio State will test McCarthy and the Wolverines. If he rises to the occasion in those contests, he could quickly become the frontrunner once again.

How Bo Nix could win the Heisman Trophy

This week, Nix is just +200 to win the Heisman per BetMGM. That's the shortest odds of the year after the Ducks rolled to another big win, this time 69-13 over Cal. Nix set a season high with 386 passing yards and six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in the win over the Bears in Eugene.

Nix and the Ducks host a 7-3 USC team this weekend. The Trojans are reeling after their third loss in four games to Washington at home last week. Nix needs to outplay Williams and win out against Arizona State and No. 13 Oregon State to close the regular season.

If Nix meets Penix Jr. and the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game, a win there could all but clinch the Heisman Trophy for the Ducks quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr.'s route to the Heisman Trophy

The Huskies quarterback remains the frontrunner despite a season-low 256 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) against USC. Washington earned its ninth consecutive win against the Trojans thanks primarily to running back Dillon Johnson's 256 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Even with a season low in yards, Penix Jr. still leads the FBS with 3,201 yards passing. Washington hosts No. 14 Utah this Saturday and the Utes are probably the toughest defense Penix Jr. will see for the rest of the regular season. He needs a performance more typical to his other games in 2023 to remain in the driver's seat for the Heisman Trophy.

A road game against Oregon State and the regular season finale at home against Washington State are crucial as well. Win both, beat Oregon in a likely Pac-12 title game, and Penix Jr.'s got one hand on the Heisman Trophy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heisman watch: Pac-12 QBs Penix Jr., Nix outshine best of SEC, Big Ten