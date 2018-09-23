Heisman Trophy Watch: Elite Quarterbacks Trade Highlights in Week 4

After a full slate of action in Week 4 of college football, three quarterbacks continue to make the strongest cases for a place in Heisman Trophy discussions.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, West Virginia's Will Grier and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins led their teams to Week 4 victories while recording five touchdowns each. The in primetime, another sleeper nearly lifted his team to a win that would have altered the complexion of the Pac-12.

Here's how some of the top candidates fared in Week 4:

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

No. 1 Alabama had another strong week in their 45–23 win over No. 22 Texas A&M. Tagovailoa wasted no time putting the Tide on the board. In Alabama's first offensive play of the game, Tagovailoa threw a 30-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The quarterback scored Alabama's second touchdown with a one-yard run.

Late in the third quarter, Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on a 57-yard pass to put the Tide up 45–16.

Tagovailoa finished Saturday 22-for-30 with 387 yards and four touchdowns in the air. He also rushed for 10 yards on four carries and scored a touchdown. Saturday was Tagovailoa's first 300-yard passing game of his career.

It's not even halftime and @AlabamaFTBL's Tua Tagovailoa already has 3 total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/FwE0AqN3cq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 22, 2018

West Virginia QB Will Grier

Grier threw five touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career in No. 12 West Virginia's 35–6 victory over Kansas State.

West Virginia's first touchdown of the day came on Grier's 82-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Simms. Grier went on to add a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and another pair in the third.

Despite finishing the day with two interceptions, Grier gave an otherwise spotless performance. He passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns, going 25-for-35.

.@WVUfootball QB Will Grier added to his @HeismanTrophy campaign with 5? TDs vs. Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/xUelI6PYUC — Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 22, 2018

In only three games this season, Grier has already thrown 14 touchdown passes. He recorded five in the season-opener against Tennessee and four vs. Youngstown State. The Mountaineers’ game last weekend against NC State was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 4 Ohio State had no problem dominating in a 49–6 win over Tulane, in which Haskins only needed the first half of the game to put in a solid day's work. Going 21-for-24, Haskins threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns. One of his best touchdown passes of the game came on a 37-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to wide receiver Parris Campbell late in the first quarter.

Haskins has 16 touchdown passes in the first four games of the season. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Haskins joins previous Buckeyes starter J.T. Barrett as the only two players in Ohio State history with at least five passing touchdowns in multiple games in a single season.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert

Herbert gave a sharp performance on Saturday night despite Oregon coming up short in a crushing 38–31 overtime loss against No. 7 Stanford.

Herbert set up Oregon's first touchdown of the game on third-and-10 with a 53-yard pass to wide receiver Dillon Mitchell for the first down. On the next play, running back Tony Brooks-James scored on a seven-yard run.

With Oregon up 21–7, Herbert showed off his wheels with a 28-yard scramble late in the second quarter. The Ducks would later cap off that drive with a field goal.

Through the air, Herbert went 26-for-33 with 346 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries. The quarterback not only enhanced his Heisman chances on Saturday night but also had more people suggesting he could be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL draft if he chooses to leave school.