My Heisman Trophy vote? LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the clear choice | Bohls

Jayden Daniels celebrates LSU's win over Texas A&M on Nov. 25.

Jayden Daniels couldn’t overcome his team’s woeful defense.

But he overcame nearly everything else.

Besides LSU’s 9-3 record, besides its 104th national record in total defense, which is the 11th-worst Power Five showing, besides the fact the Tigers aren’t in a meaningful bowl game, and besides the fact that this SEC team hasn’t been in the playoff conversation for six weeks or more, I believed Daniels should win the Heisman.

The other three finalists for the award play for teams that lost three games among them, but that shouldn’t matter. What’s also interesting is all three nominated quarterbacks transferred to their current schools, with Daniels switching from Arizona State, Penix from Indiana and Nix from Auburn. But that shouldn’t be a factor either.

Daniels’ dominance should. It was very obvious.

He deserves it more than equally worthy quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

He did something none of the other three Heisman finalists did. He produced 50 touchdowns. Fifty.

The only other SEC players ever to do that are Joe Burrow, Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Bryce Young. Guess what? They all won the Heisman.

Daniels was singularly phenomenal this season. He practically was a one-man offense. Granted, he had two of the best wide receivers in college football in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but did he in large part make them great?

Daniels threw for 40 touchdowns — the same as Nix — but the LSU dynamo also ran for 1,134 yards, making him the best rushing quarterback in college football. The nimble Nix rushed for 228 yards. Penix? Minus-18.

Heck, did you see Daniels dismantle Florida? The Gators defense, which almost took out Florida State before the College Football Playoff selection committee did, shrank against Daniels. He accounted for an ungodly 606 yards in one game. The whole Texas team produced 662 in the Big 12 title game victory over Oklahoma State.

Daniels averaged 10.71 yards a play. Nix (8.96) and Penix (8.48) were both behind him.

Listen, any of these four finalists would be worthy winners.

I feel for Nix, who became a great narrative in emerging from a rough time at Auburn to become a record-breaking star at Oregon. Penix has been spectacular, beat Nix twice and leads the nation in passing. Oh, and he figures to give Texas fits in the CFP semifinals at the Sugar Bowl.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. could become the first wide receiver to win the trophy since DeVonta Smith at Alabama, but he didn’t have the numbers or the sizzle that Daniels does. Heck, he ranked ninth in yards per game. Both of the top targets of Penix (Rome Odunze) and Nix (Troy Franklin) averaged more yards than the best Buckeye, but they had a better quarterback than did Harrison.

Of course, three of the last four Heisman winners played in the SEC. (But don’t tell Florida State. Kind of a sensitive topic these days.)

In the end, I voted for Daniels first over Penix and Nix. If the magical LSU quarterback doesn’t win it, he’s liable to just snatch the hardware and take off with it as he did nearly everything else.

He’s that good.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: My Heisman Trophy vote went to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels