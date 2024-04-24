Heisman Trophy returned to former USC star Reggie Bush

After forfeiting his Heisman Trophy in 2010, Reggie Bush has the award he won in 2005 back.

The Heisman Trust decided to return the trophy to the former USC star because of “enormous changes in the college football landscape,” according to ESPN.

One can spell that decision: NIL.

Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 8.7 yards per carry on 200 carries in 2005.

Overall that season the Trojans star accounted for 2,890 yards of total offense.

He was the second pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a statement. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

Welcome Home! We are reinstating the 2005 Heisman Trophy to the University of Southern California’s @ReggieBush! In 2005, Bush gained more than 2000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. He received 784 first-place votes, the fifth-most in Heisman Trophy history, while… pic.twitter.com/34oCD7P8CY — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) April 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire