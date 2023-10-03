Heisman Trophy Race: Texas QB Quinn Ewers has third-best odds

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has had an exceptional start to the 2023 college football season.

Ewers has led the Longhorns to wins over then-ranked No. 3 Alabama and No. 24 Kansas, while defeating every opponent by double-digits thus far. His stats may not jump out at you, but Ewers is protecting the football and delivering big-time plays in clutch moments.

According to BetMGM, Ewers has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this year. He trails only USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Here’s what On3’s Nick Schultz had to say about Ewers’ Heisman odds.

Quinn Ewers remains in the thick of the Heisman race thanks to some big performances for Texas. He had another one last week against Kansas, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown in the 40-14 victory. Ewers’ Heisman Trophy odds have remained strong since the Longhorns’ victory over Alabama, and he’ll be able to improve his stock on another big stage this week. The Red River Showdown awaits as Texas takes on Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Through five weeks, Ewers has thrown for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt and only one interception. He has also added on five rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire