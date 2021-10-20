Around the Big Ten: Is Mel Tucker headed to LSU? Can Jim Harbaugh beat Ohio State?
Paul Finebaum goes in on who is the best candidate for the LSU job and if Michigan will finally beat Ohio State this year.
Paul Finebaum goes in on who is the best candidate for the LSU job and if Michigan will finally beat Ohio State this year.
John Samuel Shenker is having a great season.
Washington State is getting faded hard in the days after firing their head coach Nick Rolovich.
Here are the main three things Michigan needs to do to well to get a win on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Badgers face another SEC opponent in the USA TODAY Sports bowl projections:
Michigan State basketball also awarded a scholarship to legacy guard Davis Smith, son of Steve Smith.
This week is the calm before the storm.
Dawgs flip 5-star Mykel Williams
We now know the kickoff time and TV details for one of the biggest Michigan State games in a really long time
Dak Prescott threw for more yards against the Patriots under Bill Belichick than any QB in history, earning him the award for the 4th time. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Michigan vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23
Florida has thrown 12 interceptions this season. That's the most in the country.
A look at where UGA is ranking nationally in these key stats
Watch the incredible journey MSU TE Tyler Hunt has had from his childhood to being a member of the Michigan State football program
The Gators lost one top 100 recruit Wednesday morning, but 247Sports has now promoted two other Florida commits into the top 100 ahead of him.
With so many question marks hanging over this position, yesterday Seattle worked out two free agent running backs.
ST. LOUIS--Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden is set to announce his commitment to Missouri, Georgia or Alabama at 6:00 p.m. this evening.Burden decommitted from Oklahoma in August and has had the Tigers, Tide and Bulldogs as his final three schools.
Does ESPN's FPI think Auburn has a shot to win the SEC West?
Max Johnson vs Matt Corral: Round 2.
TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss what's next for Michigan defensive back recruiting, the Wolverines throwing an offer out to Independence Community College defensive tackle Jeffrey M'Ba and share thoughts on recruits they saw on the road.
Dan Wetzel is back and ready to rib Pat Forde about him stirring it up with Knoxville radio hosts. The guys then react to WSU head coach Nick Rolovich being fired after he would not comply with the state of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Where do the Cougs go from here? Pete Thamel has the latest surrounding the American Athletic Conference expanding and raiding CUSA. Why these select schools and what’s the next step in expansion? The trio also shares a study that rates the drunkest counties in the US and the results…may surprise you.