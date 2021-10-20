Around the Big Ten: Is Mel Tucker headed to LSU? Can Jim Harbaugh beat Ohio State?

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel is back and ready to rib Pat Forde about him stirring it up with Knoxville radio hosts. The guys then react to WSU head coach Nick Rolovich being fired after he would not comply with the state of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Where do the Cougs go from here? Pete Thamel has the latest surrounding the American Athletic Conference expanding and raiding CUSA. Why these select schools and what’s the next step in expansion? The trio also shares a study that rates the drunkest counties in the US and the results…may surprise you.