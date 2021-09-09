Heisman Trophy odds: Bryce Young overtakes Spencer Rattler

Bryce Young overtakes Spencer Rattler as Heisman Trophy favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 college football season is just one week old, but there’s already a new Heisman Trophy favorite.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has overtaken fellow signal caller Spencer Rattler as the betting favorite to win the award at +350, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The Crimson Tide sophomore made a historic debut as the starter, passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami. Both of those marks were program records for a quarterback in their first career start. Young entered the season with +900 odds to claim the Heisman, trailing Rattler (+550) and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+900).

Rattler saw his odds drop to +700 as Oklahoma was nearly upset by Tulane. The redshirt sophomore, in his second year as the starter, was 30 of 39 for 304 yards and one touchdown through the air and ran for a score against Tulane. But his performance was marred by two interceptions and the Sooners failing to reach the end zone in a three-point second half. Oklahoma’s uninspiring effort caused them to fall from No. 2 to No. 4 in the AP poll.

Rattler wasn’t the only highly touted signal caller whose stock took a hit in Week 1. The post-Trevor Lawrence era didn’t get off to a good start as Uiagalelei and Clemson’s offense were completely shut down by No. 5 Georgia. The sophomore threw for 178 yards with one interception and a 55.4 completion percentage en route to a 10-3 loss. He now has the fifth-best Heisman odds at +1100.

UNC’s Sam Howell was previously tied for the fifth-best odds at +1400, but that number plummeted to +2500 following a nightmarish 2021 debut. Howell, a third-year starter, threw three interceptions and completed 53.1% of his passes in a 17-10 upset defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech.

Story continues

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was among the players who improved their Heisman odds, jumping from ninth-best (+2200) to tied for third-best (+1000). The junior recorded 381 passing yards with one touchdown and a 68.8 completion percentage in the Rebels’ 43-24 win over Louisville. He ran for 55 yards and one touchdown as well.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud also upped his Heisman odds to +1000 after starting the season at +1400. Stroud earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his 294-yard, four-touchdown showing in the Buckeyes' 45-31 win over Minnesota.

What are the 2021 Heisman Trophy betting odds?

Here’s a look at the top betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy entering Week 2:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +350

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma: +700

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: +1000

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: +1000

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson: +1100

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia: +1200

Sam Howell, QB, UNC: +2500

D'Eriq King, QB, Miami: +2500

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC: +2500

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: +2500

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati: +2500

Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State: +3300

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame: +3300

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.