Heisman Trophy: NFL draft projections for 2021 finalists

The 2021 Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night, with a trio of talented quarterbacks and a dominant defender vying for this year’s edition of college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

All four players have been impressive at the college level, but how well do they project as pro prospects?

Here are our NFL draft projections for this year’s Heisman finalists:

Bryce Young | QB | Alabama

Young is one of two Heisman finalists this year who isn’t even eligible for the draft until 2023, though NFL teams will wish he was. This 2022 draft class is notably lacking an elite prospect worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, and despite his lack of ideal size (6-0, 195 pounds), Young has displayed all the physical and mental traits of a franchise quarterback.

Projection: Top 5 (2023)

C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State

Just like Young, Stroud won’t be eligible for early draft entry until 2023, much to the chagrin of quarterback-needy teams picking at the top of the order in 2022. He’s put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes this season in his first year as a starter, showing impressive arm talent, pocket presence and intangibles. His bigger frame might end up giving him the edge over Young for some teams.

Projection: Top 5 (2023)

Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan

Hutchinson was likely a Day 2 pick in last year’s draft, but he made the wise decision to return to Ann Arbor for another season, making the most of his chance to improve his stock in 2021. One of the most dominant defenders in the country this season, Hutchinson’s complete skill set, his track record of beating some of the best offensive linemen in the country, and the ability to play his best in the biggest moments will have him in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.

Projection: Top 5 (2022)

Kenny Pickett | QB | Pitt

One of the fastest risers in this year’s draft class throughout the 2021 college football season, Pickett is emerging as the potential top quarterback in this year’s somewhat lackluster class. He’s broken school records long held by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, and with a strong showing during the Senior Bowl/Combine/pro day circuit, Pickett could play himself into a top-10 selection, if not higher.

Projection: Top 10 (2022)

