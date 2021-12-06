Heisman Trophy finalists revealed: QBs Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and C.J. Stroud, and DE Aidan Hutchinson

The four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy have been announced. They include three quarterbacks ... and a defensive end.

Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite for the annual award, which goes to college football's top player. Young has had at least two touchdowns in every game and tossed just four interceptions all season. He led the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Pitt quarterback and ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett led the Panthers to an unexpected conference title with dazzling moves like his 58-yard touchdown run on Saturday against Wake Forest.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson pressures Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud during the two rival schools' game last month in Ann Arbor.

Also among the finalists, a pair of Big Ten rivals who just faced off against each other two weeks ago.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 38 touchdowns this season, but couldn't get past arch-rival Michigan to make it into the playoff.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of the Wolverines played a dominant role in the victory over the Buckeyes that propelled Michigan into the Big Ten title game. After a rout of Iowa, he'll showcase his talents once more (at least) in the CFP semifinal.

