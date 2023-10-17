Heisman Trophy favorite Michael Penix Jr. on Pac-12 migration: Big Ten ‘better be ready'

SEATTLE — Penn State at Ohio State?

Biggest game of the football season for the Big Ten so far?

Not even close. Not by about 2,400 miles.

Not unless the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes can top what Oregon and Washington brought to the conversation Saturday in an epic rivalry game between top-10 teams that featured six lead changes, dueling late-game drives by Heisman Trophy candidates and a missed field goal as time expired to decide the game.

Talk about a tough act to follow.

Talk about a statement from Seattle to the Big Ten heard all the way in Columbus and Ann Arbor — if not a preview of coming attractions.

Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. of Washington was asked at the end of his post-victory media session if the Big Ten appreciated what’s coming next year when Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA join the conference.

“I’ll say, yeah, they appreciate it,” Penix said before pausing and breaking into a smile. “At the same time, they better be ready.”

Penix then left the room, all but literally dropping the mic on his way out.

If anybody in Seattle is qualified to weigh in on the question, it’s Penix, a second-team All-Big Ten quarterback at Indiana in 2020 who is 17-2 since transferring to Washington and in position to lead the fifth-ranked Huskies to the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12’s final season.

It’s also easy for him to say, considering the sixth-year senior will be off to the NFL next season, along with Heisman contenders Bo Nix of Oregon and Caleb Williams of Southern California, the 2022 winner.

But almost 50 Washington recruits were on hand for the stadium-shaking game of the year so far in college football, the ESPN College GameDay atmosphere and victory providing the best sales pitch the program could offer this side of NIL money.

And if the monsters of Midwest college football, and their fan bases, aren’t awake yet to the new-look, new dawn that awaits the Big Ten next year with the additions of the top four football programs on the west coast, then they weren’t paying attention Saturday.

Or to the national rankings that included eight Pac-12 teams at one point and still includes half the conference.

Or to the nonconference start for the Pac-12 that included a 13-0 collective start — a first for any conference. That included unranked Washington State’s 31-22 victory over then-No. 19 Wisconsin — the Badgers allowing almost twice as many points in that game as they have against anyone else this season.

“I think they’re awake, man,” said Rome Odunze, Washington’s preseason All-America receiver, of how much the Big Ten should be paying attention to what’s going on out west.

“We went down to Michigan [State] and handled business,” he added of UW’s 41-7 road win in Week 3, “so I think they’re awake about what’s going on. There’s plenty of great teams playing on both sides. It’ll be great to see all those teams clash [next year].”

Fans rushed the field at Husky Stadium after Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to a comeback victory over Oregon in a preview of coming attractions in the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/l5DrL4Rzgc — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) October 16, 2023

If Saturday’s clash of West Coast titans served notice to anyone in Big Ten country, it probably was most worth noting in Ann Arbor, with Michigan scheduled to travel to Seattle to play the Huskies next season and scheduled to host the Ducks.

Ohio State is scheduled to travel to Eugene; Penn State hosts the Huskies.

For now, it makes this week’s Ohio State-Penn State clash the second-biggest game for the Big Ten so far this season as the top-10 teams take the field to decide who gets to be the tastier chew toy for Michigan next month.

No?

This version of the Big Ten gets another six weeks to prove otherwise as the final version of the Pac-12 plays out a UW-Oregon-USC-UCLA round robin that could be as compelling as any finish to any conference in the country this year.

In fact, those four programs headed to the Big Ten are all in this week’s top 25 — the same number as those from the entire current Big Ten.

And if the big boys from the Midwest weren’t paying attention before Saturday, they should be now, Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten said.

“Absolutely. This is big-time stuff,” the sophomore said. “But we didn’t want to focus too much on the Big Ten this year. Our goal is to win this Pac-12 and win this national championship.”

Who’s going to stop them? The best bets this year might all be conference rivals by this time next year.

And if Rosengarten and Co. make good on at least one of those goals, there’s this one waiting in the wings for next year:

The first program to win the Pac-12 and Big Ten in back-to-back seasons?

Rosengarten insists the focus is on the here and now.

But the mention of making that kind of history brought a Penix-like smile.

“That will be special,” he said.

