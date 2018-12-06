Heisman Trophy Candidate Kyler Murray Still Plans to Play for the Athletics Next Season

Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray still plans to play Major League Baseball with the Oakland A's next season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Kyler has every intention of fulfilling his agreement with the A’s and he’s grateful he has had the chance to pursue his college goals," Murray's agent, Scott Boras, told the Chronicle. "He will be in spring training with the A's."

Oklahoma's junior quarterback threw for 40 touchdowns and 4,053 yards this season, while rushing for 892 yards and 11 scores. Murray's strong 2018 campaign has drawn comparisons to 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma starter Baker Mayfield. After winning the Big 12 title game over Texas, the Sooners are headed to the Orange Bowl to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Before the Big 12 championship game, Murray addressed questions about his plans to go to the NFL or MLB. He said leaving football and transitioning fully to baseball was "still the plan," but he believes he could play in the NFL.

The A's selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the amateur draft last June. If he opted out of his contract to go to the NFL, Murray would have to repay Oakland his $4.6 million signing bonus in full.

Last season, the outfielder hit .296 with 47 RBI and 10 home runs in 51 games with the Sooners. According to the Chronicle, Murray is expected to progress quickly through the A's minor league system.