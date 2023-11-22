Heisman Trophy betting odds see mid-week shift; Bo Nix falls out of top spot

After his six-touchdown game on Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a blowout victory, it wasn’t surprising to see that Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was at the top of the Heisman Trophy betting odds on Sunday morning, being favored alongside LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels to win the award.

Since then, there has been a lot of dialogue about the trophy, and debate over who is most deserving. Here at Ducks Wire, we dove into the numbers and tried to find out whether a 3-loss record for Daniels is grounds for him to be out of the running or not — spoiler alert, it is a bit unclear. Elsewhere, continued conversations have led to a bit of a change in the betting odds, where Nix is now no-longer considered the favorite.

Here’s an updated look at where things stand as of Wednesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (-110)

Previous Odds: +120

Week 12 Stats: 25-for-30, 413 yards, 6 TDs, 10 rushes, 96 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 220-for-303, 3,577 yards, 36 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Oregon QB Bo Nix (+125)

Previous Odds: +120

Week 12 Stats: 24-for-29, 404 yards, 6 TDs

2023 Stats: 282-for-361, 3,539 yards, 35 TDs, 2 INTs, 5 rushing TDs

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+650)

Previous Odds: +500

Week 12 Stats: 13-for-28, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 262-for-394, 3,695 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6000)

Previous Odds: +3300

Week 12 Stats: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD

2023 Stats: 62 catches, 1,093 yards, 13 TDs

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+8000)

Previous Odds: +4000

Week 12 Stats: 24-for-30, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 255-for-350, 3,022 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+15000)

Previous Odds: +15000

Week 12 Stats: 13-for-16, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 142-for-214, 2,267 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 12 Stats: 12-for-23, 141 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 175-for-237, 2,335 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 12 Stats: 20-for-30, 212 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 211-for-318, 2,899 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)

Previous Odds: N/A

Week 12 Stats: 28 rushes, 94 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 180 rushes, 888 yards, 20 TDs

LSU WR Malik Nabers (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 12 Stats: 8 catches, 140 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 80 catches, 1,424 yards, 12 TDs

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 12 Stats: 25 rushes, 164 yards, 3 TDs

2023 Stats: 211 rushes, 1,414 yards, 15 TDs

