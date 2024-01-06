Heisman Trophy 2024 odds: Alabama's Jalen Milroe opens as co-favorite for college football award

Jalen Milroe's first year starting for Alabama football didn't end quite how he wanted, but the Crimson Tide quarterback's steady progression throughout the 2023 college football season has made a mark, regardless.

Look no further than FanDuel, which on Thursday released its 2024 Heisman Trophy odds. While it's way too early to accurately determine who could win college football's most prestigious award, it's telling that Milroe, at +750 odds, is among the early favorites to win the award.

The Crimson Tide signal-caller overcame a two-turnover game vs. Texas in Week 2 — and a Week 3 benching vs. South Florida — to become the driving force for Alabama's offense under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. He finished the season completing 187 of 284 passes (65.8%) for 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 531 rushing yards and 12 more scores.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football receiver Jermaine Burton makes decision on his future

Milroe wasn't alone at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds, though. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was tied with his Alabama counterpart, with Georgia's Carson Beck second at +850 odds (though the line has since shifted to make it a three-way tie at the top).

Here's a look at the full 2024 Heisman Trophy odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Jalen Milroe Heisman Trophy odds

Milroe opened as the co-favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy at +750 odds. He is tied for the highest odds of any player in college football, though there is plenty of time left for the odds to shift before the start of the season.

REQUIRED READING: Would a Michigan national championship be illegitimate? If so, it's not because of cheating

Heisman Trophy 2024 odds

Below are the players with the top odds to win the Heisman in 2024. (Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers heavily favored quarterbacks).

For full odds, click here.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+750)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+750)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+750)

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (+1000)

Ohio State QB Will Howard (+1500)

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava (+1500)

Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold (+1800)

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman (+1800)

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (+2000)

Arizona QB Noah Fifita (+2000)

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (+2000)

REQUIRED READING: Nick Saban: Alabama lost confidence in passing game vs. Michigan after protection issues

Jalen Milroe stats 2023

Below is a look at Milroe's stats at Alabama for the 2023 college football season:

Passing: 187 of 284 passing (65.8%) for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions

Rushing: 161 rushes for 531 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Heisman Trophy 2024 odds: Alabama's Jalen Milroe opens as co-favorite