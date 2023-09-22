Heisman power poll college football Week 4

With three full weeks done in college football, the top players are starting to separate themselves. Whether it is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., there are so many great players (translation quarterbacks) who are putting up seasons worthy of consideration for the Heisman Trophy. This could be one of the closest votes in a very long time when the dust settles.

But who will come out on top? Here is our current Heisman power poll heading into Week 4 of the college football season.

1 - QB Caleb Williams, USC

All hype aside with some of the other players on this list, nothing has happened to change our mind that Caleb Williams is the best football player in the country.

2 - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The bandwagon is full but this hasn’t slowed Shedeur Sanders down one bit. If he keeps performing this well, the Heisman and the top pick in the NFL draft will be realistic.

3 - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

4 - QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

We love Jordan Travis and after his huge game against LSU has put himself squarely on the Heisman radar.

5 - QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Hartman’s move to Notre Dame has been huge for the school and huge for him. He’s carrying the Fighting Irish offense and really maximizing his potential.

