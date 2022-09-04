Heisman poses, pick-sixes, Caleb Williams’ brilliance define USC first half vs Rice

The first 30 minutes of play in the Lincoln Riley era were not boring. This first half against Rice had a lot of sizzle, and when the teams went to the locker room at halftime, Rice was definitely fried (at least on defense).

USC took a 31-14 lead to the break in sweltering heat at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It’s true that the defense offers considerable cause for concern, but that can’t rate as much of a surprise, if any surprise at all.

It was reasonable to wonder if the hot temperature at kickoff would lead Lincoln Riley to amend his game plan or his larger philosophy in approaching this game. That answer was very clear from the start: no.

USC didn’t try to shorten the game or reduce the number of plays. The Trojans used tempo, they threw the ball all over the yard, they aimed to score quickly rather than control the clock.

A 24-point first half from the offense shows what this group is capable of, and what it is likely to do for most of the season.

Among the highlights of the first half were Calen Bullock’s pick-six — the other seven USC points on top of the offense’s 24:

🚨 CALEN BULLOCK 92 YARD PICK SIX FOR USC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RVlAtNyh4V — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

And this Raleek Brown touchdown, followed by a Heisman pose:

Freshman sensation Raleek Brown into the endzone for his first USC TD… and then he hits the Heisman pose 😂✌️pic.twitter.com/u8m97EZ5dB — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

More fun to come in the second half and in the rest of the season, USC fans.

