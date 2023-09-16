Heisman odds: Who's the favorite for college football's biggest award in Week 3

The Heisman Trophy is college football's most prestigious award and one of the biggest awards in sports. Since 1935, the award's been given to the best player in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the defending Heisman Trophy winner. He earned the award thanks to his breakout sophomore season and returns this fall looking to become the first repeat winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75.

Here's how the latest (as of Friday, Sept. 15) Heisman Trophy odds look with odds from FanDuel:

1. QB Caleb Williams, Jr., USC (+350)

The defending Heisman winner leads the odds once again after a strong start to 2023. Wins over San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford have the Trojans in college football's top five once again.

To win again, he needs to shine as conference play begins next week. The Trojans face Notre Dame and Utah in consecutive weeks in October. Until then, the biggest game comes Sept. 30 against Colorado.

The Longhorns are on the rise after a 34-24 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Ewers shined in the win with 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Ewers' biggest win of the regular season may already be behind him. Texas' final year in the Big 12 leaves few marquee matchups to boost his Heisman stock. He can continue at his current pace and aim for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

3. QB Jordan Travis, Sr., Florida State (+750)

The Seminoles' quarterback put up okay numbers in the win against Southern Miss (15 of 29 for 175 yards and two touchdowns). Florida State rolled to 66-13 win for the most points in the Mike Norvell era.

Travis put up outstanding numbers in the season-opening win over LSU in going 23 of 31 for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Florida State takes on Boston College this week ahead of a road game against Clemson.

4. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (+1000)

Washington's off to a strong start in 2023 and Penix Jr.'s leading the way. The Huskies quarterback has passed for at least 400 yards and three touchdowns in each of the first two wins.

Washington closes non-conference play with a road game against Michigan State, a team dealing with a Title IX investigation of head coach Mel Tucker. The Huskies' first big test will likely come Oct. 14 against Oregon.

5. QB Sam Hartman, Sr., Notre Dame (+1200)

Call it a Week 3 bump, Hartman rose to No. 5 on the list ahead of Michigan's QB J.J. McCarthy who had edged him out earlier in the week.

The senior has helped the Fighting Irish to a 3-0 start to the season. Through the early going, he has amassed 48 completions for 731 yards on a 75% completion rate.

On the bubble: QB J.J. McCarthy, Jr., Michigan, QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon (+2200); QB Sam Hartman, Sr., Notre Dame (+2200), QB Drew Allar, So., Penn State (+2500)

