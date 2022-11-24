Heisman Odds: Can former Sooners QB Caleb Williams overcome C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman?

It’s safe to say that the 2022 Heisman Trophy will go to one of two players: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The latter is someone Sooners fans know all too well.

When Lincoln Riley departed, he took players and coaches with him to Los Angeles. None are more valuable to the Trojans than former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams. If there was an MVP award in college football, Williams would be a shoo-in. The issues on the defensive side of the ball that plagued the Sooners for years have followed Riley and Williams to USC.

Funny, that.

USC’s offense has put up 40 points or more in each of their last five games, most recently in a 48-45 win against No. 16 UCLA. Williams is good. He’s very good.

When you’re doing things like this, it’s hard not to see him doing it on Sundays.

Generating this velocity with this placement while rolling left is silly. Not for Caleb Williams though. pic.twitter.com/oLZZr1CEDh — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) November 20, 2022

I might never forgive Jeff Lebby for not convincing Williams to stay if that was indeed on the table for Williams.

The oddsmakers over at BetMGM have Williams at +125 to win the Heisman. That’s second only to C.J. Stroud.

While Williams and USC winning football games this early in Riley’s tenure, it’s understandable that Sooners fans might be a bit upset. While I completely understand hoping that Lincoln Riley fails, Caleb Williams is his own man.

Williams fulfilled his commitment to OU. He doesn’t owe the school or the fanbase anything. Would I have preferred that he stayed in crimson and cream for two more years? Of course. He’s the best player in college football. I would’ve very much liked for the best player in college football to be a Sooner.

Caleb Williams will win the Heisman. If not this year then next. Eventually, he’ll be a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will he win a national championship at USC? I wouldn’t go that far.

Story continues

Let’s take a look at the odds for the other players in the Heisman race, numbers courtesy of BetMGM.

CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: -130 (current favorite)

Caleb Williams, USC

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +125

Drake Maye, QB North Carolina

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball out of bounds pressured by Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (5) during the second half at Truist Field. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +700

Blake Corum, RB Michigan

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1100

Bo Nix, QB Oregon

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3000

Max Duggan, QB TCU

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +5000

[listicle id=76107]

[listicle id=75830]

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire