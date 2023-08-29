Heisman Led: Ranking Florida State football's seniors by potential impact in 2023

Florida State football is a College Football Playoff contender and its senior class is a large reason why.

Of the 120 players listed on the roster, 18 of them are listed as redshirt seniors. The Seminoles are likely to depend on their upperclassmen, especially a junior class which has 34 players in addition to the senior group.

Here's a ranking of the top FSU seniors based on their chances of making an impact on the field this season.

18. Danj Altine, Defensive Back

Altine made his collegiate debut last year against Louisiana. He is an important part of the scout team.

17. Dwayne Wells Jr., Defensive Back

Another member of the FSU scout team. He has never appeared in a game for the Seminoles.

16. Dylan Brown, Defensive Line

Brown transferred to FSU after playing in 37 games with nine starts over four years at Rhode Island. He recorded 37 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks with two quarterback hurries. He's unlikely to see the field for meaningful snaps.

15. Tyler Keltner, Kicker

Keltner, a former standout at Chiles High and ETSU kicker is still very likely to make an impact this season, especially if starter Ryan Fitzgerald struggles or gets hurt. Keltner was a two-time All-Southern Conference kicker and went 56-for-74 on field goal attempts and 131-of-131 on PATs for 299 points scored during his three years at ETSU.

14. James Rosenberry Jr., Long Snapper

Rosenberry played in all 13 games as FSU’s primary long snapper last season, recording one tackle against rival Florida. He snapped for punts and field goals in each game. He played in all 12 games in 2021. He is a graduate transfer from Maryland.

13. Dennis Briggs Jr., Defensive Line

The depth of the senior class is so deep that a projected major contributor is down here. Briggs played in 13 games last season, starting three of them. He recorded 21 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three sacks, a QB hurry and on PBU. He is listed as a backup to Braden Fiske on the depth chart.

12. Jarrian Jones, Cornerback

Jones was FSU’s Defensive Most Improved Player award recipient last season after recording 19 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in 2022. He had two tackles, one interception and a pass breakup against the Gators. He is a co-starter along with Greedy Vance at nickel.

11. Renardo Green, Cornerback

Green is a starter on the initial depth chart for FSU at the boundary corner opposite Fentrell Cypress II. He appeared in all 13 games, including 12 starts last year. He finished with 58 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and had five pass breakups, earning honorable mention All-ACC.

10. Bless Harris, Offensive Line

Harris earned the start at right tackle last season against Duquense, however, the transfer from Lamar had his season cut short due to an injury in the opener. He is listed as a co-starter against LSU at right tackle but is also the backup to Robert Scott at left tackle.

9. Akeem Dent, Safety

Dent is a co-starter with Kevin Knowles II at free safety and is FSU's active PBU leader with 15 for his career in four years. He recorded 53 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four PBUs and one QB hurry in 13 games, including 12 starts last year.

8. Winston Wright Jr., Wide Receiver

Wright was expected to make a major impact last season as a transfer from West Virginia last season but his season ended prematurely after he sustained a serious injury in a car crash. Wright did try to come back near the end of the season but could not return. He is now listed as a co-starter with Destyn Hill. Norvell said he's regained his speed and explosiveness.

7. D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Line

Emmanuel returns to FSU for his seventh collegiate season in 2023. Last season, Emmanuel started all 13 games at right guard and earned third-team All-ACC honors in his first season with FSU after transferring from Charlotte. He is listed as a co-starter with Darius Washington at right guard. He's likely to get the nod in the opener.

6. Casey Roddick, Offensive Line

Roddick, a sixth-year graduate transfer offensive lineman, announced his pledge to FSU in the transfer portal in mid-December from Colorado. He played 42 games with 30 starts in five years with the Buffaloes, starting games at left guard, right guard and right tackle.

5. Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle

Fiske chose FSU over Notre Dame and USC following a visit to Tallahassee on Dec. 16, entering the portal after playing at Western Michigan. He earned an 84.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, recording 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles across 12 games in 2022. Fiske is a starter at defensive tackle.

4. Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker

DeLoach started all 13 games last season, recording 65 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss with three sacks, seven pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. He ranked third on the team in tackles and tackles for loss. DeLoach and DJ Lundy are listed as co-starters on the initial depth chart.

3. Tatum Bethune, Linebacker

Bethune earned honorable mention All-ACC after appearing in all 13 games, including 11 starts in his first season with the Seminoles. He recorded 84 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. Bethune is listed as the other starter at linebacker.

2. Fabien Lovett, Defensive Line

Lovett will enter his sixth college football season, after beginning his career at Mississippi State in 2018 and transferring to the Seminoles ahead of the 2020 season. In six games last season, Lovett recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. FSU lost all three games last season − against NC State, Wake Forest and Clemson − with Lovett sidelined. He is listed as a co-starter with Josuha Farmer at DT but will play a lot, if healthy.

1. Jordan Travis, Quarterback

Travis has a chance to join former Seminole greats Charlie Ward (1993) Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013) if he wins the Heisman Trophy award. FSU has already kicked off a campaign in support of Travis. He led all QBs with an overall Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 91.8 and finished with career-highs in completion percentage (64%), yards (3,214) and touchdowns (24) while throwing five interceptions. He also added 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

