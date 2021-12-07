Heisman Finalists Announced: Who Will Come In Second? Predicted Finish

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were announced? Who are the four in the hunt for the best individual trophy in all of sports?

2021 Heisman Finalists Announced

Alabama QB Bryce Young is going to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and if he doesn’t it might be the biggest upset in the history of the award – at least, that seems to be the case if you go by the social media buzz.

The sophomore threw 43 touchdown passes with just four picks, ran for three touchdowns, led the team on the must-have 97-yard touchdown drive to force overtime in the win over Auburn, and then he smoked Georgia’s No. 1 defense for 421 yards and three touchdowns in the SEC Championship victory to earn the the Tide the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

So assuming he’s going to win, who’ll finish No. 2?

Young is obviously one of the four Heisman finalists, and here are the other three (in alphabetical order)

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Why Aidan Hutchinson Will Finish 2nd For The Heisman: The heart-and-soul leader and tone-setter for the Michigan team that finally got over the hump in the Jim Harbaugh era, Hutchinson came up with 58 tackles, 14 sacks, and 15.5 tackles for loss.

He showed up large in some of the biggest games when everyone was watching, coming up with three sacks against Penn State, three more against Ohio State, and he even got one in the Big Ten Championship win over Iowa.

Why Aidan Hutchinson Won’t Finish 2nd For The Heisman: Alabama’s Will Anderson was the nation’s best pass rusher this season and was probably – along with a few Georgia stars in the mix – the best defensive player in college football.

Was Hutchinson 2019 Chase Young? Not really, but he was the signature star on a team that was very, very close to being the College Football Playoff No. 1 .

NEXT Heisman Finalist: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Why Kenny Pickett Will Finish 2nd For The Heisman: He should win on his fantastic flow alone.

All hair flipped aside, he was the charismatic and fun leader of the ACC Champion bombed away in game after game, throwing for over 4,3000 yards with 42 touchdown passes and seven scores.

Pitt was the first team since 2014 Georgia Tech to beat Clemson by double-digits in the regular season – he threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns with no picks in the 27-17 win.

Why Kenny Pickett Won’t Finish 2nd For The Heisman: Was Pickett the best passer in the ACC? Nah, that was Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong. Was he the most efficient passer in college football? Nah, there were eight guys sharper than he was. Did he throw the most touchdown passes? Nah, Bryce Young (43) and Bailey Zappe of WKU (56) threw for more.

In the TOTALLY Not Fair category, Pitt did lose to Western Michigan and Miami at home – he threw three of his seven picks in those two games. Win either one, and the team is probably in the College Football Playoff.

(Again, NOT fair, and not his fault in the nitpickey world of the Heisman race – he threw for 382 yards and six touchdowns against WMU, and 519 yards and three scores against Miami … but those two picks against the Canes …)

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Why CJ Stroud Will Finish 2nd For The Heisman: Brilliant all year – but better and better as the season went on – Stroud was second in the nation in passing efficiency behind Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, was third in yards per attempt, and was better statistically than Bryce Young in every way but touchdown passes, and that’s partly because he sat out the Akron game.

Yeah, Ohio State lost to Oregon – Stroud threw for 484 yards and three scores.

Yeah, Ohio State lost to Michigan – Stroud threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

On the year he connected on 71% of his passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five picks.

Why CJ Stroud Won’t Finish 2nd For The Heisman: If you’re going to win the Heisman – especially at Ohio State – don’t lose the home game to Oregon, don’t lose to Michigan.

It wasn’t Stroud’s fault in either one, but that’s the deal for the Heisman. Did you come up with enough to get the big moment in the big game when everything mattered? He did, but the Buckeyes lost.

And then there’s the individual aspect to the Heisman. Is Young even the best player on his team? TreyVeyon Henderson might be the most talented running back in the country. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave are NFL receivers, Jeremy Ruckert is an NFL tight end, and it all worked behind a line full of NFL prospects.

2021 Heisman Trophy Prediction

How is this all going to turn out? I have a Heisman vote and can’t – under penalty of having to watch Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City – reveal what my ballot is until after the winner is announced. This is the best guess on how everyone is going to vote.

1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

3. QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

4. QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

5. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

6. RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

7. DE Will Anderson, Alabama

8. QB Bailey Zappe, WKU

9. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

10. QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

