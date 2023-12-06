Heisman finalist resumes: Who may or may not win college football's biggest award and why

The campaign to get Bo Nix to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony began in August when a billboard of the Ducks' quarterback went up in midtown Manhattan — a move reminiscent of the 2001 effort for former Oregon star Joey Harrington.

That media blitz for Harrington — coupled with his success on the field with a team that went on to play in the Fiesta Bowl — landed the quarterback back in New York as a Heisman finalist where he finished in fourth place in the voting.

Nix will also be in New York on Saturday when the Heisman Trophy gets awarded during a ceremony at Lincoln Center that begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Nix joins fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Jayden Daniels of LSU, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as finalists for the most prestigious award in all of college sports.

Nix is the fourth Duck to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and he's attempting to join quarterback Marcus Mariota (2014) as Oregon's only other winner.

Here is a deeper look at all four finalists with the candidate's resume, Heisman moment and why they may or may not win college football's biggest award.

Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon

Resume: The Pac-12 offensive player of the year has thrown for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His completion percentage of 77.24% leads the nation and has him close to breaking the NCAA record of 77.4 set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020. He is tied for the national lead with Daniels in passing touchdowns, is second in the nation in overall passing yards, passing yards per game (318.85), passer rating (186.25), total touchdowns (46) and total yards (4,373). He’s also third in total yards per game (336.4), and fourth in total yards per play (8.96). He has rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries.

Heisman moment: Following the midseason loss to Washington, Nix kept the Ducks on track when every game was a must-win. In four November games, Nix led the nation in passing touchdowns (16), passing yards per game (392.3) and completion percentage (79%), and was second in total touchdowns (19), passer rating (211.31) and total yards per game (403.8). Included in that were six-touchdown performances against both Arizona State and California, and a rivalry win against Oregon State.

Why he could win: Nix has better numbers than Penix — hence, why he was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year on Tuesday — and led Oregon to a better record than Daniels did for LSU. The Ducks also played in their conference championship game and made a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Why he won’t win: Daniels has superior stats and Nix/Oregon went 0-2 this season against Penix/Washington, which is why the Ducks are playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty and the Pac-12 champion Huskies are in the College Football Playoff with a shot at the national title.

Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, Washington

Resume: Penix is the national leader in passing yards (4,218), passing yards per game (324.5) and is tied for second with 33 TD passes. In total offense, Penix is ranked third in overall yards (4,200), fifth in yards per play (8.48) and sixth in yards per game (323.1).

Heisman moment: In a season with plenty of close wins and tight games for the Huskies, Penix orchestrated late-game drives that sealed wins in Washington’s two most important games — the Oct. 14 matchup against Oregon and the Pac-12 championship game against the Ducks. In the regular-season game at Husky Stadium, Penix took the field with the Huskies trailing 33-29 with 2:11 to play and he needed just two plays and 33 seconds to put his team on top with an 18-yard pass to Rome Odunze and Washington won 36-33. In the Pac-12 title game, a late TD pass from Penix put the Huskies up 34-24 with 2:44 to play, capping a 12-play, 82-yard drive. In the two games against Oregon, Penix was 49-for-76 for 621 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Why he could win: When it comes to the most important stat in college football, Penix is perfect. Washington is 13-0, the Pac-12 champion and Penix is the only Heisman finalist playing in the CFP. There is no question Nix, Daniels and Harrison would trade their spots in NYC on Saturday to have the opportunity Penix has in front of him.

Why he won’t win: Among the QB finalists, Penix has the least impressive stats, which is completely relative, to be sure. He has more interceptions (nine) than Nix and Daniels combined, and is ranked the lowest nationally in passer rating (No. 15, 161.43) and completion percentage (No. 23, 65.9%). He also has the fewest rushing yards with a net of minus-18 and three TDs.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback, LSU

Resume: Daniels leads the nation in total offense (4,946), yards per game (412.2), yards per play (10.71) and passer rating (208.01). He has completed 236-of-327 for 3,812 yards and 40 TDs, rushed for 1,134 and 10 scores, and is ranked third behind Penix and Nix with 317.7 passing yards per game.

Heisman moment: After LSU’s 42-28 loss to Alabama on Nov. 4 dropped the Tigers to 6-3, Daniels led them to three straight wins to end the regular season and in the process threw for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns on 58-of-80 passing and also rushed for 450 yards and four scores, giving him 1,470 yards of total offense and 17 TDs in those final three games.

Why he could win: With his dual-threat athleticism, Daniels is the most statistically impressive finalist and arguably the most entertaining to watch play. LSU and the SEC went on a weekslong publicity campaign to get Daniels to the top of the ballot for Heisman voters. Not sure he needed the help, but it certainly didn't hurt.

Why he won’t win: Daniels’ impressive resume didn’t translate to as many wins for LSU, which at 9-3 had more losses than the Huskies and Ducks combined. The Tigers also didn’t participate in their conference championship game, so when Penix and Nix were battling it out last Friday, Daniels was already done playing.

Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State

Resume: The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He is ranked ninth nationally in yards and yards per game (100.9) and is tied for No. 2 in touchdown catches with three other players, including Oregon's Troy Franklin.

Heisman moment: On Nov. 11 against Michigan State, Harrison scored three times over an 11:20 stretch that spanned the end of the first quarter and opening play of the second quarter. He had a 19-yard run for a touchdown and scoring receptions of 26 and 9 yards to put the Buckeyes up 21-0 in an eventual 38-3 win. He finished the game with seven catches for 147 yards.

Why he could win: He probably won't, but the Big Ten offensive player of the year and Fred Biletnikoff Award finalist has been described all season as the best receiver in college football, finding success despite constant double teams.

Why he won’t win: The three quarterbacks just have much stronger cases and more impressive stats. For a wide receiver whose team didn't play for a conference title or make the CFP, his numbers would have to be other-worldly to move to No. 1 on the Heisman ballot and Harrison's don't reach that level.

