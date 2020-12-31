Heisman finalist Kyle Trask throws 3 picks in one quarter

Barry Werner
Kyle Trask threw 43 touchdown passes against five interceptions for the Florida Gators in 2020. That earned him a spot as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback will want to remember that and forget his first quarter Wednesday in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.

The Sooners picked Trask three times en route to a 17-0 lead.

To better days for the quarterback:

