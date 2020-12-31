Heisman finalist Kyle Trask throws 3 picks in one quarter
Kyle Trask threw 43 touchdown passes against five interceptions for the Florida Gators in 2020. That earned him a spot as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The quarterback will want to remember that and forget his first quarter Wednesday in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.
The Sooners picked Trask three times en route to a 17-0 lead.
🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️
📺 ESPN
📱 https://t.co/IHMKdBjQuA
📻 https://t.co/eUvAZSHhfn
🎧 https://t.co/1cKdTzZKzy
🎙 https://t.co/S4Ai5Eg6NK
📊 https://t.co/Z6HotOxMjq pic.twitter.com/xlncyZn261
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 31, 2020
After throwing only five INTs all season, Kyle Trask has now thrown three INTs in the first quarter tonight. pic.twitter.com/iJURRbvZmV
— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020
SOONERS CAME TO PLAY.
This INT was too easy 😳 pic.twitter.com/BQMPDs8G4C
— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020
Another TAKEAWAY! ✊ @BrianAsamoah2 snags the tipped pass and it's OU's ball once again. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/uPVEhjU8Dx
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 31, 2020
#Sooners get another TAKEAWAY! ✊✊✊@WashingtonWoodi comes up with the INT in the end zone. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/5NDHdyHZ43
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 31, 2020
To better days for the quarterback:
🐊 Leads the country in pass yards
🐊 Leads the country in pass TDs
Here are all 43 of @GatorsFB QB @ktrask9's touchdowns.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/BbLsVCMjAl
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2020