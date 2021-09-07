Heisman and CFB Title odds update

Thor Nystrom
·5 min read

Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

National title odds

Team

Current

Open

Alabama

200

300

Georgia

425

800

Ohio State

500

500

Clemson

600

300

Oklahoma

900

800

Texas A&M

3300

3000

Iowa State

4000

5000

LSU

4000

4000

Texas

4000

5000

Penn State

4000

5000

Florida

5000

2000

USC

5000

5000

Notre Dame

5000

3000

Miami FL

5500

5000

Oregon

5500

5000

Michigan

6600

5000

North Carolina

6600

6600

Wisconsin

8000

4000

UCLA

8000

N/A

Cincinnati

10000

10000

Iowa

10000

20000

Arizona State

10000

N/A

Ole Miss

10000

N/A

Oklahoma State

10000

N/A

Auburn

12500

N/A

Washington

15000

5000

Pittsburgh

15000

N/A

Tennessee

15000

N/A

Utah

15000

N/A

  • Alabama opened at +300 to defend its title. The Crimson Tide’s odds were slashed to +200 after destroying Miami 44-13 in Week 1. I'm not buying at that price.

  • Georgia is the biggest mover at the top of the board after stunning Clemson 10-3. The Bulldogs opened at +800. Those odds have nearly been slashed in half to +425. Stay-away for me.

  • Speaking of doubling, Clemson’s odds doubled-up the wrong way after the loss to Georgia. The Tigers opened at +300 but have dropped to +600. Now for the good news. Clemson avoids both UNC and Miami in ACC play and only plays one team that had a winning ACC record last year. The Tigers will be favored by double-digits in every remaining regular season game. If Clemson wins out, they’re likely headed to the CFB Playoff.

  • Ohio State remained static at +500 after pulling out a 14-point win over Minnesota last Thursday. The Buckeyes have a huge date on tap with Oregon. All-world Ducks EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

  • Oklahoma opened at +800 and is now +900 after fending off Tulane in a close opening-week battle. The Sooners were my preseason title pick. To me, they’re the best bet on this board. Oklahoma only has three tough games on its schedule this year: at Oklahoma State, neutral site against Texas and hosting Iowa State. They’ll almost assuredly have a rematch against one of those three teams in the Big 12 title game.

  • Further down the board, UCLA makes its debut at +8000. The 2-0 Bruins have four tough games left, all in-conference: vs. Arizona State, at Utah, vs. Oregon and at USC. If they win three of the four, they’ll likely play in the Pac-12 title game. Would a 12-1 Pac-12 team make the playoff this year? They’re worth a roulette chip throw at +8000.

Player

Heisman odds

Bryce Young

350

Spencer Rattler

700

Matt Corral

1000

C.J. Stroud

1000

D.J. Uiagalelei

1100

JT Daniels

1200

Sam Howell

2500

D'Eriq King

2500

Kedon Slovis

2500

Bijan Robinson

2500

Desmond Ridder

2500

Jayden Daniels

3300

Jack Coan

3300

Breece Hall

4000

Brian Robinson Jr.

4000

Emory Jones

4000

Brock Purdy

4000

Sean Clifford

4000

McKenzie Milton

4000

Malik Willis

5000

Haynes King

5000

Dillon Gabriel

6000

Tank Bigsby

6000

Master Teague III

6000

Max Johnson

6600

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

6600

John Metchie III

7000

Hendon Hooker

7000

Anthony Brown

7000

Kenneth Walker III

7000

Michael Penix Jr.

8000

Tyler Shough

8000

Kyren Williams

8000

British Brooks

8000

Malik Cunningham

8000

Marcus Major

8000

Bo Nix

8000

Spencer Sanders

8000

Derek Stingley

8000

Justyn Ross

8000

Phil Jurkovec

8000

Isaiah Spiller

10000

Grayson McCall

10000

Jase McClellan

10000

Lyn-J Dixon

10000

Chris Olave

10000

Treylon Burks

10000

Jay Butterfield

10000

Zamir White

10000

Zach Charbonnet

10000

Joe Milton

10000

Taulia Tagovailoa

10000

Kenny Pickett

10000

Charlie Brewer

10000

Dylan Morris

10000

Garrett Wilson

10000

Jarret Doege

10000

Sam Huard

10000

Tyrion Davis-Price

10000

Anthony Richardson

10000

Graham Mertz

12500

TreVeyon Henderson

12500

Max Duggan

12500

Kyle Hamilton

12500

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young surged to prohibitive-favorite status after the 44-13 rout of Miami. Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns on 71% completions. Unless you think he’ll run away with it from here, I’d hold off on laying +350.

  • My preseason Heisman pick, Spencer Rattler, sits No. 2 on the board at +700. Rattler threw for 304 yards and a TD (and rushed for another) as Oklahoma escaped Tulane 40-35. But he also threw two interceptions and didn’t look totally sharp. I’d be fine laying +700 on Rattler -- that’s a good price.

  • Matt Corral sits at +1000 odds after going 22-for-32 for 381 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Monday’s 43-24 win over Louisville. Corral is a legitimate candidate. For him to win the award, Ole Miss will likely need 10 wins before the bowl game. It’s possible that Ole Miss will be favored in 10 of their remaining 11 games, so that’s in play. The Rebels’ defense is much improved over last year, which’ll help.

  • Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei remains top-five on the board at +1100. Uiagalelei has an enormous task in front of him to get voters to forget about Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia. You could argue that Clemson’s offensive line isn’t good enough to dream on that possibility. But the opportunity to go thermo-nuclear is there due to Clemson’s patsy schedule the rest of the way, touched on above.

Games of the Week

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State

No. 21 Utah at BYU

Washington at Michigan

Colorado vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (Denver)

