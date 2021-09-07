Heisman and CFB Title odds update
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
National title odds
Team
Current
Open
Alabama
200
300
Georgia
425
800
Ohio State
500
500
Clemson
600
300
Oklahoma
900
800
Texas A&M
3300
3000
Iowa State
4000
5000
LSU
4000
4000
Texas
4000
5000
Penn State
4000
5000
Florida
5000
2000
USC
5000
5000
Notre Dame
5000
3000
Miami FL
5500
5000
Oregon
5500
5000
Michigan
6600
5000
North Carolina
6600
6600
Wisconsin
8000
4000
UCLA
8000
N/A
Cincinnati
10000
10000
Iowa
10000
20000
Arizona State
10000
N/A
Ole Miss
10000
N/A
Oklahoma State
10000
N/A
Auburn
12500
N/A
Washington
15000
5000
Pittsburgh
15000
N/A
Tennessee
15000
N/A
Utah
15000
N/A
Alabama opened at +300 to defend its title. The Crimson Tide’s odds were slashed to +200 after destroying Miami 44-13 in Week 1. I'm not buying at that price.
Georgia is the biggest mover at the top of the board after stunning Clemson 10-3. The Bulldogs opened at +800. Those odds have nearly been slashed in half to +425. Stay-away for me.
Speaking of doubling, Clemson’s odds doubled-up the wrong way after the loss to Georgia. The Tigers opened at +300 but have dropped to +600. Now for the good news. Clemson avoids both UNC and Miami in ACC play and only plays one team that had a winning ACC record last year. The Tigers will be favored by double-digits in every remaining regular season game. If Clemson wins out, they’re likely headed to the CFB Playoff.
Ohio State remained static at +500 after pulling out a 14-point win over Minnesota last Thursday. The Buckeyes have a huge date on tap with Oregon. All-world Ducks EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently day-to-day with an ankle sprain.
Oklahoma opened at +800 and is now +900 after fending off Tulane in a close opening-week battle. The Sooners were my preseason title pick. To me, they’re the best bet on this board. Oklahoma only has three tough games on its schedule this year: at Oklahoma State, neutral site against Texas and hosting Iowa State. They’ll almost assuredly have a rematch against one of those three teams in the Big 12 title game.
Further down the board, UCLA makes its debut at +8000. The 2-0 Bruins have four tough games left, all in-conference: vs. Arizona State, at Utah, vs. Oregon and at USC. If they win three of the four, they’ll likely play in the Pac-12 title game. Would a 12-1 Pac-12 team make the playoff this year? They’re worth a roulette chip throw at +8000.
Player
Heisman odds
350
700
1000
C.J. Stroud
1000
D.J. Uiagalelei
1100
1200
2500
2500
2500
2500
2500
3300
3300
4000
Brian Robinson Jr.
4000
4000
4000
4000
4000
5000
5000
6000
6000
6000
6600
6600
John Metchie III
7000
7000
Anthony Brown
7000
Kenneth Walker III
7000
8000
8000
8000
British Brooks
8000
Malik Cunningham
8000
8000
8000
8000
Derek Stingley
8000
8000
8000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
10000
Tyrion Davis-Price
10000
10000
12500
12500
12500
12500
Alabama QB Bryce Young surged to prohibitive-favorite status after the 44-13 rout of Miami. Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns on 71% completions. Unless you think he’ll run away with it from here, I’d hold off on laying +350.
My preseason Heisman pick, Spencer Rattler, sits No. 2 on the board at +700. Rattler threw for 304 yards and a TD (and rushed for another) as Oklahoma escaped Tulane 40-35. But he also threw two interceptions and didn’t look totally sharp. I’d be fine laying +700 on Rattler -- that’s a good price.
Matt Corral sits at +1000 odds after going 22-for-32 for 381 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Monday’s 43-24 win over Louisville. Corral is a legitimate candidate. For him to win the award, Ole Miss will likely need 10 wins before the bowl game. It’s possible that Ole Miss will be favored in 10 of their remaining 11 games, so that’s in play. The Rebels’ defense is much improved over last year, which’ll help.
Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei remains top-five on the board at +1100. Uiagalelei has an enormous task in front of him to get voters to forget about Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia. You could argue that Clemson’s offensive line isn’t good enough to dream on that possibility. But the opportunity to go thermo-nuclear is there due to Clemson’s patsy schedule the rest of the way, touched on above.
Games of the Week
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State
No. 21 Utah at BYU
Washington at Michigan
Colorado vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (Denver)
