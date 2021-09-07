Heisman and CFB Title odds update

Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Alabama opened at +300 to defend its title. The Crimson Tide’s odds were slashed to +200 after destroying Miami 44-13 in Week 1. I'm not buying at that price.

Georgia is the biggest mover at the top of the board after stunning Clemson 10-3. The Bulldogs opened at +800. Those odds have nearly been slashed in half to +425. Stay-away for me.

Speaking of doubling, Clemson’s odds doubled-up the wrong way after the loss to Georgia. The Tigers opened at +300 but have dropped to +600. Now for the good news. Clemson avoids both UNC and Miami in ACC play and only plays one team that had a winning ACC record last year. The Tigers will be favored by double-digits in every remaining regular season game. If Clemson wins out, they’re likely headed to the CFB Playoff.

Ohio State remained static at +500 after pulling out a 14-point win over Minnesota last Thursday. The Buckeyes have a huge date on tap with Oregon. All-world Ducks EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Oklahoma opened at +800 and is now +900 after fending off Tulane in a close opening-week battle. The Sooners were my preseason title pick. To me, they’re the best bet on this board. Oklahoma only has three tough games on its schedule this year: at Oklahoma State, neutral site against Texas and hosting Iowa State. They’ll almost assuredly have a rematch against one of those three teams in the Big 12 title game.