Heisman candidates who came close to joining Ohio State’s Archie Griffin as a 2-time winner

Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and ’75. He is the only college football player to win the prestigious award twice. A look at some recent Heisman winners who had a chance to join the Buckeye great but didn’t — plus, a stroll down Buckeyes Memory Lane at the end with the great No. 45.

Ty Detmer, BYU

Detmer won the Heisman in 1990. He came in third the following season when Desmond Howard of Michigan won the award.

Matt Leinart, USC

USC quarterback Matt Leinart won the 2004 Heisman and returned to school the following season. Leinart didn’t repeat. He finished third in 2005 when teammate Reggie Bush won the award.

Tim Tebow, Florida

The great Florida QB Tim Tebow captured the Heisman in 2007 as a sophomore. He also captured the imagination of the nation as a Gator. He slid in the voting over the next two years, finishing third in ’08 and fifth in ’09.

Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

Oklahoma QB Sam Bradford followed Tebow in 2008 and also was a sophomore, His bid for a second Heisman was short-lived as Bradford only played in three games in 2009.

Mark Ingram II, Alabama

The Alabama running back Mark Ingram II was another sophomore to win the Heisman. He followed his award-winning 2009 campaign with 875 rushing yards in 2010.

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

The colorful and controversial QB Johnny Manziel earned the honor as a freshman in 2012. The next season with the Aggies he was fifth in the voting.

Jameis WInston, Florida State

The Seminoles’ QB Jameis Winston won the award as a freshman, following Manziel’s effort. Winston threw for 3,907 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2014. However, he also had 18 picks.

As a sophomore, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson threw for 3,543 yards and rushed for 1,571 yards. He accounted for 51 touchdowns. The following season he finished third.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Alabama QB Bryce Young won the award as a sophomore with a huge season. He returned in 2022 and finished sixth with 3,328 passing yards and 32 TD throws against 5 picks.

Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC and dazzled as a sophomore under coach Lincoln Riley. He was odds-on to repeat but that campaign fell apart with losses to Notre Dame and Utah in 2023.

