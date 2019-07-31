Heinz may not renew naming rights for Steelers’ home field

When the Steelers’ new stadium opened in 2001, Heinz signed a 20-year contract to have its name on the field. That means the stadium may have a new name in 2021, as Heinz appears unlikely to renew those naming rights.

Sports Business Journal reports that Heinz, the ketchup maker founded in nearby Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, is not expected to keep its name on the building going forward.

Heinz is no longer a local company because Chicago-based Kraft acquired it in 2015, and the company appears ready to move on from sponsoring the stadium where Pittsburgh’s most popular team plays.

By the standards of NFL stadium deals, Heinz got a bargain in 2001 when it agreed to pay $2.85 million a year. The Steelers will likely get $10 million a year or more when the new deal begins in 2021.