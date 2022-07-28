Heinz Field name change requires plenty of work, and not much time to get it done

When it comes to changing the name of Heinz Field, the Steelers need to move much faster than the product contained in the bottles that previously hovered over the end-zone scoreboard.

Mark Belko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette looks at the steps that must be taken to make the transition.

The Steelers have, as Belko puts it, a “tight deadline” for getting things done before the regular-season opener. And things are happening quickly. The Heinz Field signs are down. The giant ketchup receptacles have been removed.

That’s just the beginning. Steelers V.P. of sales and marketing Ryan Huzjak told Belko that as many as 100 signs pointing fans in the direction of “Heinz Field” need to be changed. On the digital side, adjustments will be necessary for websites, social media, and more.

Given the significant uptick in naming-rights revenue, from $2.87 million per year to, reportedly, more than $10 million per year, it’s worth the effort. It’s also worth the local and national heat the Steelers have taken for dumping a name that had become iconic for a company of which no one had heard.

“Change is hard,” Huzjak told Belko. “Change is not easy. We recognize that this is a pretty abrupt change and so we recognize that there’s going to be different and in some cases visceral reactions to that. Again, I think we just chalk that up to the fact that it’s an important thing, and it’s meaningful to a lot of people.”

The first game of the preseason will be played at not-Heinz Field on August 13. On September 11, the Steelers host the Bengals.

