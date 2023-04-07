Heinrich Haussler transitions to director role for Bahrain Victorious

Heinrich Haussler of Bahrain Victorious riding to 10th overall at 2021 Paris-Roubaix

Bahrain Victorious announced veteran rider Heinrich Haussler would not return to racing in the seventh and final year of his contract with the team this year, but instead transitioned to a sports director position.

The team issued a statement two days before Paris-Roubaix to report that the 39-year-old Haussler, who was yet to make a start for the team this season, had cardiac screenings by specialists in Germany and Italy in recent weeks as a result of changes found from a routine screening in December.

The assessments led to recommendations of “various treatment options”, which included that “the risks associated with continued elite level sport participation were greater than the benefits”.

“If I look back now, there are tears of joy along with a sadness that I have to stop, but I’m happy and in the last four-five years at my age, I think I’ve got the most out of the sport. I’m happy I can move on and make the next step of my life and transition as a Sports Director,” Haussler said in a team statement.

“Now the decision to stop has been made for me, and I have had the chance to look back on all the great memories in my career and getting to spend more time with my family. I’ve been able to say I gave everything and can move on to the next stage of my life.”

The Australian was born in New South Wales and moved to Germany, his father’s home country, as a teenager. His German roots took a stronghold in 2005 as he began his pro career for Gerolsteiner and won a stage at the Vuelta a España. He tacked on 21 more race victories across his 18 years in the pro peloton.

At the 2015 Australian road national championships, he outsprinted Caleb Ewan to win the title. In 2017 he joined the Bahrain WorldTour Team, after two seasons with IAM Cycling. His final race would be in September representing Australia at a home World Championships.

“There is no better feeling when the planning pays off, and you can help the guys pull off a big win. Like when Sonny [Colbrelli] won Roubaix, it was one of my proudest moments, and it’s hard not to hold back the tears thinking about that day and that experience will keep that group of riders together,” Haussler reflected about the 2021 Paris-Roubaix won by his teammate and his 10th-place finish.

“This sport is something that has grown on me, and I’m super passionate about, it’s become my lifestyle, and it will live with me forever.”

Colbrelli retired from riding himself last year, several months after suffering an unstable cardiac arrhythmia in the spring. He continued with Bahrain Victorious as a technical and ambassador and planned to support the team through 2024.

Colbrelli's triumph at Paris-Roubaix was a tremendous boost to Bahrain’s spring programme two years ago. In 2022 Matej Mohorič finished fifth and is an outsider to win this year, with Haussler on the sidelines this time out.