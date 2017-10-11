Heinen ready to show he still rates as a B's prospect

After a rough shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins made some alterations to their roster ahead of a three-game West Coast road trip through Colorado, Arizona and Las Vegas.

Bruins prospect Danton Heinen had an under-the-radar good training camp over the last few months, so it's perhaps not a surprise the 23-year-old is back with the big club after being one of the last cuts in camp.

It's certainly got more to do with the Bruins being down a few forwards with Patrice Bergeron, David Backes and Noel Acciari all currently injured, and perhaps also somewhat connected to Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk stumbling in the second game of their NHL careers. The former Denver University standout will slot into the B's lineup on Wednesday night in Colorado along with Tim Schaller and Sean Kuraly to add a little more offensive pop to Boston's bottom-6 forwards.

Clearly Heinen will be hoping to make more of an impact this time around after going scoreless in eight NHL games early last season, and looking pretty much invisible through the whole stretch. It's clear now that he wasn't ready for prime time, and didn't have much self-assuredness when it came to his bread and butter, creating plays in the offensive zone.

Being one of the first call-ups for the B's this season should be a nice confidence booster after he notched an assist in his one game with Providence this season.

"I'm pretty excited and I want to do whatever I can help," said Heinen. "I thought I started well and I ended pretty well [in training camp], but maybe I had a little lull in the middle there. I felt like leaving they gave me some pretty good feedback, and I had a good feeling about that.

"I'm just going to be assertive and try to fill any role that they want me to fill. That's my goal. Just try to make North/South plays and not get too cute and turn pucks over. If that's what they want me to do then I'll try to do it."