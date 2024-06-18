Hein set to sign new deal before possible loan exit

Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Gretchen Walsh swam the two fastest times in history in the 100-meter butterfly to qualify for her first Olympics.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
The Timberwolves' roster is about to get very expensive, so now is the time to go all-in.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.