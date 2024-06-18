Advertisement

Hein set to sign new deal before possible loan exit

alex howell - bbc sport football news reporter
Karl Hein warms before an Arsenal match
[Getty Images]

Goalkeeper Karl Hein is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal and is then likely to go out on loan for the upcoming season.

The Estonia international, 22, has made one senior appearance for the Gunners, starting the Carabao Cup third-round defeat by Brighton in November 2022.