New Heights volleyball hosts camp

Jun. 4—In what served not only to build on existing skills but also to transition players to a new coach, about 20 girls from New Heights Christian Academy, formerly College Heights Christian School, gathered with their former coach, their new coach and a former Cougar volleyball player for team camp this week.

The three-day camp, which began Monday and concludes Wednesday, also included a mini camp for several elementary school girls.

Former College Heights volleyball coach Mary Colin, who is leaving to lead the Ozark Christian College volleyball team, and incoming New Heights coach Christy Hipple led the camp, along with help from OCC player and Cougar alum Emmy Colin.

Colin described the camp as "pre-summer prep" to help the girls get ready for summer play.

"High school teams are going to go and play in as many summer camps or leagues as they can," Colin said. This transitions them into the new season. Teams are missing their seniors and adding freshmen and giving everyone a look at the court."

The camp also helped provide a transition from the team's former coach to its new one.

"My goal when leaving the high school was to be a mentor to the next coach," Colin said. "Coach Hipple and I went to a coaching clinic together, and my goal through these three days is to show her and model the stuff we learned at the coaching clinic."

Colin also talked about her thoughts on the incoming coach.

"She is a great athlete and knows the game really well," Colin said of Hipple. "She is going to do a great job. I'm pumped for them and pumped for coach Hipple to have a great season."

"It has been a huge help in transitioning the girls to a new coach," Hipple said.

Both coaches use a Gold Medal Squared approach to the game, a strategy used in Amateur Athletic Union ball, so there is not as much of a learning curve for either the girls or the new coach.

Another benefit of the camp is getting a jump start on integrating younger players into the program.

"I love seeing the new girls coming in. I know most of them from other sports," said Hipple, who previously served as the middle school girls basketball coach at College Heights.

"I think we are going to have a great season and take them to new heights," Hipple said with a smile.

Emmy Colin, who will be joined on the OCC squad by her sister and Cougar alum Maddy Colin, talked about coming back to her alma mater to help with the camp.

"I love being here. I love College Heights — New Heights now — and I love all the people," Emmy Colin said. "It's good to see people stepping up to fill the positions left open by seniors. I'm really proud of them so far. I'm seeing really good things, especially out of our hitters."