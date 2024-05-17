Heights basketball stars TJ Williams and Perry Ellis unite over charitable donation

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW) — Wichita Heights basketball star TJ Williams has collected handfuls of accolades with the Falcons. The recent graduate is the first in school history to have over 1,200 points, 500 rebounds, and 200 assists in his career.

He finished it off by being named the 2024 Kansas Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“Coming in my freshman year during COVID, coach Auer asked me what all do I want to accomplish. And everything that I have accomplished, I named it when I was 14,” said Williams.

In receiving the award, Gatorade gave Williams the opportunity to donate 1,000 dollars to a charity of his choice. He decided on the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Definitely donating to a charity that Heights kids are just coming in and out of, going to, getting help. So just giving back to them just means a lot to me, especially the family that I know is getting it, I know is going to take good care of it,” he explained.

The charity has family ties to another Heights graduate… University of Kansas basketball legend Perry Ellis. His mom, Fonda Ellis, is a staff member at the non-profit.

Ellis was the Falcons last athlete to be named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year before Williams. He earned the accolade every season from 2009 to 2012.

“Pretty cool, you know… to see another player do it. And I heard great things about T.J. So I just think it’s an awesome thing to be back here,” said Ellis.

The Jayhawk alumnus has unknowingly inspired the next generation.

Williams explained Ellis’ impact, “My cousin played with Conner Frankamp, so actually I was at the legendary game versus them too, in the old gym, and it was great. The next day, I got a picture with Perry, so everything is just, you know, full circle. Just listening to him talk. It’s just so cool, man. Just knowing what he’s seen or what he’s been through and just learning from him is just obviously the biggest thing for me.”

“Somebody just showed me the photo. He look like, little, man. Like it’s crazy because, I mean, now look at him. Now he’s about to go to college. I’m getting old,” Ellis joked, “But this is awesome, man. I think it’s awesome, especially now being a new dad, just trying to mold and impact his life. And then, just to show that I’ve impacted other people’s life. It’s just a good feeling and it just gives me confidence to just try to keep pushing forward.”

As Ellis went on to shine at KU, Williams is hoping to do the same in his hometown when he takes the court at Wichita State next season.

“Whole new team, fresh faces, new bodies. So it’s just going to be fun and getting to know everybody. And we got to get this season started June 1st.” said the soon-to-be Shocker.

In addition to all his awards, Williams has also been named 2024 Mr. Kansas Basketball by the KBCA.

