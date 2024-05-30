Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste attracting interest from across Europe

kicker reports that Heidenheim attacker Jan-Niklas Beste is attracting interest from across Europe after a great debut season in the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim would like around €10m for the 25-year-old but a more realistic price would be €5-7m. Everton, Villarreal, Genoa and Galatasaray have all shown interest in Beste after he played a key role in helping Heidenheim qualify for the UEFA Conference League. Sky Germany reports that Beste prefers to move within the Bundesliga.

However, Heidenheim is trying to keep Beste at the Voith Arena and has already offered the 25-year-old a contract extension, but there has yet to be any movement more than that. Beste’s current deal expires next summer.

In his first season in the Bundesliga, Beste finished with eight goals and 11 assists as Heidenheim finished eighth in their first-ever season in Germany’s top flight. The 25-year-old’s form even earned him a call-up to the German national team in the March international break but he had to pull out.

GGFN | Jack Meenan